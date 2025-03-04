IQ Fiber Announces Network Deployment in St. Petersburg, Florida

Award winning fiber-optic internet provider expands to city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County

Jacksonville, Florida, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, Florida based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet service, announces it is expanding its modern 10-gig capable network to the city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County. This expansion continues the company’s growth across the Eastern United States.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, IQ Fiber is transforming the broadband market with transparent pricing and a streamlined customer experience. IQ Fiber has deployed its network in Jacksonville and across North Florida including Alachua, Clay, Nassau, Duval, and St. Johns counties with expansions underway in Savannah (Georgia), Charleston (South Carolina), and the Chesapeake Bay region (Maryland).

St. Petersburg City Council Chair Copley Gerdes said, “Additional competition in the internet provider market is healthy for our local residents and our area’s economy. IQ Fiber’s presence serves as another tool as we continue our focus on digital inclusion.”

Building and maintaining a best-in-class, 100% fiber-optic network is a key priority for IQ Fiber, particularly given the company’s rapid expansion.

“We’re proud to bring a modern internet choice to the city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers reliable and ultra-fast symmetrical speeds that residents and neighborhoods need with the exceptional customer experience they deserve.”

IQ Fiber's expansion in Southwest Florida fast facts:

•IQ Fiber’s initial investment in St. Petersburg is estimated at nearly $50 million, with further expansion planned.

•The company will establish a local office in St. Petersburg and expects to hire 30 to 35 local employees.

•Construction of the St. Petersburg and Pinellas County area network will begin this month and customers are expected to begin coming online in late 2025.

IQ Fiber’s award-winning 100% fiber-optic network recently proved to have the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida, according to consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest® from Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence.

About IQ Fiber: IQ Fiber is a rapidly expanding, Jacksonville, Florida based fiber-optic internet service provider. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021. IQ Fiber delivers a seamless customer experience and provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,700 reviews. For more information visit IQ Fiber

Christina Cush, Director of Communications IQ Fiber 2039842774 christina.cush@iqfiber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.