Breast Cancer Drugs Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 80.34 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.90%: Straits Research

The global breast cancer drugs market size was valued at USD 34.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 37.30 billion in 2025 to USD 80.34 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast cancer is the prevailing ailment in the population, predominantly affecting women who are witnessing an increase in disease prevalence. Breast cancer primarily originates in the breast tissues. Indications of breast cancer include the presence of breast tumors, alterations in the size and shape of the breast, discharge of fluid from the nipple, and the presence of irritated, scaly, red skin areas. This problem exacerbates the symptoms of the disease, which encompass respiratory distress, lymph node enlargement, skeletal discomfort, and numerous other manifestations.

Market Dynamics

Rising Incidence Rate of Breast Cancer Worldwide Drives the Global Market

The drug market is expected to expand due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer. This cancer is highly prevalent in women and ranks as the second most common cancer overall. The American Cancer Society projected that in 2020, around 279,100 new instances of breast cancer would be identified, with an estimated 42,690 fatalities anticipated in the United States. Moreover, according to Breastcancer.org's January 2020 data, the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States exceeded 3.5 million.

Increasing Preference for Targeted Therapy Approach in Breast Cancer Treatment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Although chemotherapy does not target specific locations, it is still one of the most successful and often-used therapies for all forms of breast cancer. The main challenge in this treatment is developing new drug delivery systems. Chemotherapy's side effects, including harm to healthy cells, are a significant cause for worry. Consequently, finding innovative treatments that target cancer cells selectively while avoiding damage to healthy organs is critical.

Recent advances in drug delivery systems have allowed for the development of target-specific medicines, which serve as carriers for the transport of therapeutic chemicals to their intended sites. Such carriers include Anticancer peptides, nanoparticle-based pharmaceuticals, and anticancer medicines modified with molecular recognition elements. Moreover, the industry is anticipated to have a boost in growth due to the rising approval of target-specific medications. Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), developed and marketed by AstraZeneca, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2019 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in patients who tested positive for HER2.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period. The rising awareness among individuals about breast cancer and the presence of a well-developed research and development infrastructure primarily drive the market expansion. The market growth is expected to be favorably influenced by the significant presence of major companies like Pfizer, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Celgene Corporation; and AbbVie, Inc. in the local region. North America, especially the United States, dominated the market due to the growing recognition of the advantages of early detection. As a result, American companies have made substantial expenditures in the development of certain medicinal treatments. Moreover, the existence of regulatory bodies in North American nations is anticipated to promote expansion throughout the projected timeframe. This is mainly because these organizations are crucial in raising awareness about the advantages of early diagnosis in disease treatment.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). By source, the global breast cancer drugs market is categorized into HER2 Inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors, CDK 4/6 inhibitors, and hormonal receptors. The HER2 inhibitors segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Janssen Global Services, LLC. AbbVie, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Novartis AG Merck & Co., Inc. AstraZeneca Pfizer, Inc. Celgene Corporation Genzyme Corporation Macrogenics, Inc. Celldex Therapeutics Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recent Developments

December 2023-An international team of researchers, led by Pfizer in collaboration with Monash University and the Australian-based Cancer Therapeutics Cooperative Research Center, discovered a pre-clinical drug candidate demonstrating anti-tumor activity in Estrogen Receptor (ER) positive breast cancer models.

Segmentation

By Drug Type HER2 Inhibitors Mitotic Inhibitors Anti-Metabolites Aromatase Inhibitors CDK 4/6 Inhibitors Hormonal Receptor By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East And Africa Latin America

