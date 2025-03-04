Risk Strategies Mike Vitulli to Chair Zywave’s Casualty Insights Conference

National Casualty Practice Leader to preside over 15th annual event

BOSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced that Mike Vitulli, National Casualty Practice Leader, will preside over an information-packed slate of events at the 15th annual Zywave Casualty Insights Conference taking place on March 6, 2025, in New York City.

Serving as conference chair, Vitulli will help shepherd a day-long event designed to share expert knowledge on everything from market trends, significant legal and regulatory developments, to emerging exposures and managing ever-evolving risk. Mo Tooker, Head of Commercial Lines at The Hartford, will be the keynote speaker for this year’s conference.

“The evolving challenges of the casualty market can be sometimes underappreciated,” said Vitulli. “These conference sessions are designed to bring expert insight to bear on these challenges, helping attendees to better understand what is happening, why, and what they can do to better manage their unique risks.”

The day’s planned agenda covers a wide range of topics and issues of increasing importance to a variety of stakeholders, including risk managers, brokers, underwriters, re-insurers, and attorneys. Panels will address key issues such as:

Modeling and Reserving for the Risks of Today – and Tomorrow

The Client Perspective: Surviving and Thriving in an Uncertain World

Tackling Fraud in Civil Litigation



“Zywave’s leaders and the conference board members have put a tremendous amount of work into shaping the event agenda and bringing together the world-class expertise for this year’s event,” said Vitulli. “This conference has consistently attracted sold-out crowds because of the quality of information it provides. I am honored to be part of the event and am confident that attendees will find it well worth their time.”

As conference chair, Vitulli will host the event and guide its agenda. Vitulli’s planned remarks to the conference will address the current state of the casualty insurance market, the critical role insurers play in the smooth functioning of the economy, the need for long term financial stability and predictability in the industry, as well as factors influencing that stability.

“We are grateful for innovative thought leaders like Mike Vitulli, and the other advisory board members, who invest their time and talent to move our industry forward in a challenging market,” said Jeff Cohen, Senior Vice President, Zywave. “Given today’s heightened level of risk with increasing loss costs and expanding causes of loss, Zywave is committed to helping carriers, brokers, and insurance buyers better understand the complicated casualty risk landscape, and we thank Mike and Risk Strategies for their ongoing support.”

Zywave’s Casualty Insights Conference will be hosted at Convene, 117 W 46th St, New York, NY. Risk Strategies is a branding sponsor of this year’s event.

For more information on the conference, please visit: https://zywave.cventevents.com/event/CasualtyInsights2025/overview.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com.

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Senior Account Executive

(720) 400-8025

Rsc@matternow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.