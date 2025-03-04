The Victory Bank Announces Upcoming Opening of Second Retail Branch, Bringing Personalized Banking Closer to You

LIMERICK, Pa., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank, renowned for its customer-first approach, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second retail branch in Horsham, Pennsylvania, slated for April 1, 2025. Known for its unique commitment to personalized service, The Victory Bank stands apart by offering direct, live interactions with its team—no automated phone systems, no voice mails, just real people ready to assist. In an era where many businesses are shifting towards self-service models, The Victory Bank remains steadfast in its belief that banking should be human and personal.

This new branch will uphold the Bank’s promise of exceptional, one-on-one service, providing customers with the same level of care and attention that has earned The Victory Bank its stellar reputation. Whether you're calling for assistance or stepping into the branch, the focus will always be on you—the customer. The Victory Bank is dedicated to ensuring that, no matter how technology evolves, your experience remains connected, direct, and tailored to your needs.

Located at 100 Gibraltar Road, Horsham, PA 19044, this new branch will bring The Victory Bank's signature banking experience closer to even more members of the community. The Bank’s focus on delivering a hassle-free, customer-first experience has earned it a loyal following, and this expansion marks an exciting step toward serving more people in the area.

Joseph Major, CEO and Bank Leader, stated, “At The Victory Bank, we do things differently. When you call, you’ll connect directly with a friendly, knowledgeable representative—no voicemail or wait times. We’re excited to bring our customer-focused, personalized service to the Horsham area and offer real solutions at our new branch. Our business loans are ‘custom-underwritten,’ allowing us to gain a deep, personal understanding of each client, their unique preferences, and needs, ensuring we offer the best possible solutions tailored just for them. In addition to traditional services like checking and savings accounts, home equity loans, and personal loans, the new branch will continue offering customized financial guidance that has made the Bank a local favorite, whether you’re opening your first account, exploring loan options, or growing your business.”

Stay tuned for details about The Victory Bank’s Grand Opening Celebration, taking place June 2–6, 2025. The week-long event will feature exciting promotions, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the team dedicated to serving the community’s financial needs. For more information about The Victory Bank and its new branch, visit VictoryBank.com or call 610-948-9000.

“We’re not just opening another branch; we’re opening a new chapter in our community,” said Elizabeth Knott, Branch Manager. “We look forward to welcoming both new and longtime customers to our second location and continuing our commitment to always being there for you.”

With the new location opening soon, the Bank is expanding its team. Interested candidates can explore current job openings and apply— click here for more details.

About The Victory Bank

Founded in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With three offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community. For more information, visit its website at VictoryBank.com. FDIC-Insured.

Joseph W. Major,

Bank Leader and Chief Executive Officer



610-948-9000



The Victory Bank.

548 N. Lewis Rd.

Limerick, PA 19468

