Porsche 911 receives top honor in S&P Global Mobility Automotive Loyalty Awards Sports Car Segment

The 911 is recognized for the second consecutive year

Atlanta., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche 911 has been recognized by S&P Global Mobility, an industry leader in market intelligence and loyalty analytics, for having the highest model loyalty out of any car in the sports car segment in 2024. This marks the second year in a row that the Porsche 911 has received this honor, and marks nine times in total since 2001.



The award is based on an ongoing analysis of Porsche 911 registrations during the 2024 calendar year. Model loyalty is determined when a household owns a new vehicle and purchases or leases another vehicle of the same model. In all, 15 sports cars competed for the top honor.



“The 911 tugs at your heartstrings, that puts a smile on your face every time you drive it and keeps you turning around to admire it after you’ve parked,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We are grateful to all of our loyal customers, who clearly feel there is no substitute for this experience.”



A new record was posted in 2024 for the 911 in the United States. Customers bought more than 14,000 cars – up 20 percent from 2023.

