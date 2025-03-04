Hollywood Star Cuts Brings the Movie Star Experience to the UK!

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC: AAGC) is elated to update the public about Hollywood Star Cuts’ aggressive growth into the European market.

On February 23rd, 2025, AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts formally entered an agreement with a franchise group from England to develop the Hollywood Star Cuts model throughout the United Kingdom.

In late January 2025, Hollywood Star Cuts was approached by a team of successful entrepreneurs based in London England. This particular group had been instrumental in importing and developing Fast Food brands from America, Breakfast brands from Canada as well as others. Hollywood Star Cuts and the English development group utilized the previous month to establish an agreement that will ensure their success while increasing revenues and worldwide exposure for Hollywood Star Cuts.

Some highlights of the agreement are as follows:

The English Development Group will be creating an entity in England named Hollywood Star Cuts UK.

Hollywood Star Cuts UK will be solely responsible for all operations of Hollywood Star Cuts in England and the UK.

Hollywood Star Cuts UK will be operating all locations in the UK under a licensing agreement negotiated between Hollywood Star Cuts UK and Hollywood Star Cuts, Inc. (a United States based corporation and publicly traded on OTC Markets.

Hollywood Star Cuts UK will begin developing family Hair-Care locations in England in June 2025.

Hollywood Star Cuts (USA) will supply all decoration materials as well as operations training and expertise.

Hollywood Star Cuts (USA) will be compensated via a licensing agreement that guarantees a flat fee per location, or a percentage of gross revenues, which either one is larger.

Hollywood Star Cuts UK has agreed to develop and operate a minimum of Ten (10) locations throughout the UK in eighteen (18) months.

Once Hollywood Star Cuts UK has opened ten (10) locations, Hollywood Star Cuts UK will be initiating the process of bringing the entity public and listing the London Stock Exchange.

Once Hollywood Star Cuts UK initiates the process of going public, the entity has agreed to issue ten percent (10%) of the entity's IPO to Hollywood Star Cuts (USA) for the purpose of distributing the shares as a dividend.

Hollywood Star Cuts reserves the first right of refusal for the remainder of Europe for a period of five (7) years.

Hollywood Star Cuts (USA) will be providing a “Liaison” to ensure seamless cooperation between the two entities.

Hollywood Star Cuts (USA) and Hollywood Star Cuts UK are developing a true partnership with the intension of aiding the overwhelming success of the group as a whole.

Hollywood Star Cuts UK researched multiple brands and opportunities in the Hair Care and beauty space. After doing their analysis, they came to the conclusion that Europe will embrace the Hollywood Star Cuts model with excitement and enthusiasm. In their words, “the great people of the UK are ready to be treated like a Movie Star”!

This particular development in the UK allows for rapid expansion through Europe without unnecessary expenditure of capital by Hollywood Star Cuts (USA).

Hollywood Star Cuts is a Full-Service Family Hair and Beauty Salon with Tanning available at many locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a “Themed” Beauty/Tanning Salon where the customer is treated like a “Movie Star”, and where they are the “Star of the Show”! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates multiple Corporate owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing Franchise locations across the United States concentrating in the Florida, Utah, Texas and the Nevada regions.

Hollywood Star Cuts utilizes the Company’s “Mega Production Studio” in Boise Idaho to train future franchise operators in the vision of creating an environment where the customer knows they are the “Star of the Show”.

The “Mega Production Studio” encompasses everything possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio consists of 8 Hair-Care stations, 2 Nail-Care stations, a separate room for Tanning with a Tanning Booth and a Tanning Bed and a separate room with 2 Esthetician and Skin-Care stations. The future Franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations.

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic vendors, our loyal shareholders and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. Without all of them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on X (Hollywood Starcuts (@HStarcuts) / X) at HStarcuts as most updates and communication will be conducted there.

The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.

You’re the Star of the Show!

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

X (Twitter): @HStarcuts

www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

(760) 525-7411



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.