Swipesum Partners with Facility Ally to Redefine Payment Solutions for Eatertainment Venues and Sports Facilities

Credit card processing company and facility solution software company partner to deliver exceptional support and streamlined payments for sports facilities

ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a leading payment processing consultancy and merchant services company, announced today its partnership with Facility Ally , a premier provider of business solutions for sports and entertainment facilities. Together, Swipesum and Facility Ally have launched AllyPay , an embedded payments solution that streamlines transactions and customer support and improves financial management for eatertainment venues, sports clubs, and facility management organizations.

Through AllyPay, Facility Ally customers will now have access to a more seamless and efficient payment processing experience backed by Swipesum’s industry expertise. Key features of AllyPay include:

Optimized Transaction Processing : In addition to providing higher-level payment security, Swipesum will use its proprietary auditing software, Staitment, to negotiate lower payment processing fees and transaction costs with facility operators.

: In addition to providing higher-level payment security, Swipesum will use its proprietary auditing software, Staitment, to negotiate lower payment processing fees and transaction costs with facility operators. Real-Time Chargeback Notifications and Support : Proactively addresses disputes to save time and reduce manual workloads.

: Proactively addresses disputes to save time and reduce manual workloads. White Glove Support : Offers access to Swipesum’s team of payments experts with a dedicated support team that provides personalized guidance, expert insights and tailored solutions that improve efficiency.

: Offers access to Swipesum’s team of payments experts with a dedicated support team that provides personalized guidance, expert insights and tailored solutions that improve efficiency. Next-Day Funding: Offers an expedited funding timeline, allowing businesses to access their revenue as soon as the next day.

Beyond payment processing, Facility Ally delivers comprehensive business solutions that support every aspect of facility operations. In addition to scheduling, resource management, and consulting, Facility Ally’s dedicated media agency provides branding, website development, SEO, and marketing services tailored for sports and eatertainment venues. With the rise of membership-based and social sports clubs—including the 18,000 new pickleball courts added in 2024—sports facilities increasingly rely on recurring payment systems, reinforcing the need for robust chargeback support and optimized payment solutions.

“Swipesum is thrilled to leverage our embedded payments expertise in partnership with Facility Ally’s cutting-edge solution,” said Michael Seaman, founder and CEO of Swipesum. “Our goal with AllyPay is to equip facility managers with efficient tools that streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver a seamless payment experience for their clients while increasing the revenues from payment processing for Facility Ally.”

With AllyPay, facilities gain access to an embedded payment gateway with additional features like QuickBooks syncing, detailed sales tracking reports and enhanced security features. These tools help eliminate manual work and errors, accelerate payment cycles, and create a seamless, user-friendly payment experience for facility members and visitors.

“Partnering with Swipesum to launch AllyPay allows us to provide unparalleled value to our clients,” said Luke Wade, founder and CEO of Facility Ally. “By offering a specialized payment solution tailored to our industry, we’re empowering our customers to streamline their financial processes and focus on what matters most.”

To learn more about Facility Ally and AllyPay, visit https://facilityally.com/allypay . To learn more about Swipesum visit www.swipesum.com .

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive credit card processing company and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit www.swipesum.com for more information.

About Facility Ally

Facility Ally is a turnkey business solution designed for sports and entertainment facilities, offering everything you need to launch and manage your venue seamlessly. From simplified booking software to a dedicated media agency for branding, website development, and SEO, Facility Ally ensures your new facility is set up for success. Their expert consulting services provide the guidance needed to plan, strategize, and execute a successful facility launch with confidence. With over 15 years of experience and a proven track record of successful implementations, Facility Ally delivers the tools and expertise to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. For more information, visit https://facilityally.com .

Media Contact

Kalie Griffin

Uproar by Moburst for Swipesum

kalie.griffin@moburst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.