Unstoppable Domains Named One of Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2025, Leading the Future of Onchain Domain Innovation

San Francisco, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leader in onchain domains and digital identity, has been recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2025. This recognition underscores Unstoppable’s exceptional workplace culture, rapid growth, and continued innovation in bringing all domains onchain, bridging Web2 and Web3 with over 4.2 million registered domains.

Forbes evaluated thousands of U.S. startups based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Unstoppable’s inclusion highlights its ability to attract top talent while pioneering the evolution of domain names into real-world digital assets.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Unstoppable Domains," said Matthew Gould, CEO of Unstoppable Domains. "Our team has built the first true evolution of the domain name system in decades—bringing domains onchain, making them fully owned digital assets, from DNS to onchain. This recognition from Forbes is a testament to our relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible."

Unstoppable Domains is revolutionizing the domain industry by bringing all domains onchain, making them fully user-owned and transferable digital assets. The company now supports traditional domains like .com and .xyz, alongside blockchain-native TLDs like .crypto, .nft, and .wallet, enabling seamless use across both Web2 and Web3.

"Domains are the world’s first real-world digital assets, and the domain industry is set to become the first fully on-chain industry," said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. "Our team is moving at lightning speed to make this vision a reality—innovating on DNS, integrating with wallets, and bringing true ownership to millions of users. This is what makes Unstoppable such a powerful place to work and build."

Unstoppable Domains is expanding its ecosystem through key industry collaborations, including:

Phantom & MetaMask – Enabling wallet resolution for simplified crypto transactions.

– Enabling wallet resolution for simplified crypto transactions. Onchain & Litecoin – Launching new TLDs like .onchain and .ltc, advancing onchain naming.

– Launching new TLDs like .onchain and .ltc, advancing onchain naming. Privacy & RAD TV – Supporting secure, identity-first applications and the Web3 creator economy.

These partnerships reinforce Unstoppable’s mission to make Web3 more accessible by turning domain names into interoperable identity tools that work across wallets, dApps, and digital experiences.

As Unstoppable Domains continues to grow, its impact extends far beyond just onchain—it's shaping the future of the internet itself.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a onchain domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onchain. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees and is an ICANN Accredited Registrar. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 720 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces.

