Gray Media Promotes Ellenann Yelverton to General Counsel

ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Ellenann Yelverton as its General Counsel. Since the closing of the Gray/Raycom Media merger in 2019, Ellenann has overseen the company’s legal matters for its operating divisions as our Deputy General Counsel. Prior to the merger, she served as Raycom’s General Counsel and managed a host of legal matters for the company across a wide range of disciplines and through numerous acquisitions of television stations and related businesses.

“Gray recognizes Ellenann’s tremendous contributions to Gray’s success over the past several years. She will continue to work with our fine colleagues to ensure that all our business units receive the top-notch legal services they deserve,” said Kevin Latek, Gray’s Chief Legal and Development Officer.

Ellenann holds a BS in business management from Auburn University and a JD from the University of Alabama School of Law. She is a graduate of the Alabama State Bar Leadership Forum.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

