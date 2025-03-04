EdReports Celebrates 10 Years of Impact

Reflecting on a Decade of Progress in Curriculum Quality with New Interactive Webpage and Enhanced Report Labeling

Durham, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports, a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of an interactive webpage and new report labeling to better support educators in their curriculum adoption process

Over the past decade, EdReports has reviewed 97% of the comprehensive English language arts and mathematics curriculum market, providing free, evidence-rich insights that have been used by 1,800 school districts serving over 18 million students nationwide. As part of this milestone, the organization’s newly launched webpage highlights key achievements, educator testimonials, and a roadmap for the future of instructional materials.

“I’m incredibly proud of what EdReports has become,” said Eric Hirsch, founding CEO of EdReports. “What started as a scrappy startup with a big idea has grown into a trusted, evidence-based resource for educators nationwide. When we launched, we couldn’t have imagined the impact we would have on instructional materials and student learning. This anniversary is not just a reflection on how far we’ve come, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to continuously evolve in service of educators and students.”

In addition to the interactive webpage, EdReports is introducing new report labeling to ensure greater clarity and accessibility for users. The updated labels provide additional context on the purpose of reports, review tool versions, and recommendations for integrating reports into a broader instructional strategy.

“The research is clear—the effective use of quality instructional materials can make a tremendous difference in helping students achieve success,” said Paolo DeMaria, President and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education and EdReports Board Member. “Those districts and schools showing improvement engage in rigorous and deliberate materials selection processes, including deeply involving teachers and providing the necessary professional development and implementation support. In so many places across the country, EdReports’ reviews and resources are helping to enable these approaches, informing the first steps leading to classroom experiences that raise achievement for students and help them reach their fullest potential.”

EdReports’ success has been driven by the expertise and dedication of educators who have contributed to its reviews over the years. “EdReports has evolved so much since its inception, and that’s because of the educators who continuously lend their voices and expertise to ensure the reports reflect what really matters in the classroom,” said Jenni Aberli, an educational program specialist with 30 years of experience in education and a long-time EdReports reviewer. “From aligning to the latest research to incorporating more nuanced educator perspectives, EdReports’ reviews have become even stronger, and that’s a testament to the power of teacher leadership.”

EdReports remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Our mission is to provide trustworthy evidence of instructional materials quality so educators can make informed decisions that impact generations of students. With new initiatives, expanded subject reviews, and continued support for districts and states in comprehensive adoption processes, the organization will continue to empower educators with the knowledge and resources they need to shape the future of student learning.

For more information on EdReports’ 10th anniversary and to explore the new interactive webpage, visit www.edreports.org//impact/edreports-10th-anniversary.

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained over 1,000 educators to conduct rigorous curriculum reviews and has released over 1,200 reviews of math, ELA, and science programs. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

For more information about EdReports, visit the organization's website at www.edreports.org.

Kenya Payne EdReports kpayne@edreports.org

