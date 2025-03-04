Buyers gaining upper hand in Fraser Valley real estate market

SURREY, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in four months, home sales in the Fraser Valley have increased as buyers capitalize on more selection and weakening prices.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 920 sales in February, up 13 per cent from January, but 26 per cent below sales recorded in February 2024.

Despite a nine per cent drop in newly listed homes on the Board’s Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), new listings remained 14 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average, at 3,121. Overall inventory remains high, at 8,070 active listings, 45 per cent above February 2024 and 55 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

The overall sales-to-active listings ratio continues to signal a buyer’s market in the Fraser Valley, with a ratio of 11 per cent. The market is considered to be balanced with the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

“The combination of inventory accumulation and softening prices is providing buyers with increased leverage, especially in the single-family detached category,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Should this pattern persist, we could see a further shift toward a buyer's market, particularly given the ongoing economic uncertainties and impending tariffs. With ample selection, buyers have flexibility and time on their side to explore their options before making a decision.”

Homes across the Fraser Valley sold in fewer days in February compared to January. The average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 39, while for a condo it was 36. Townhomes took, on average, 32 days to sell.

The composite Benchmark price in the Fraser Valley dipped less than a quarter of a per cent in February, down 0.2 per cent to $962,500.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,489,100, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 0.5 per cent compared to January 2025 and decreased 0.6 per cent compared to February 2024.

At $820,600, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.7 per cent compared to January 2025 and decreased 2.1 per cent compared to February 2024.

At $533,200 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.3 per cent compared to January 2025 and decreased 2.4 per cent compared to February 2024.



*The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,230 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

