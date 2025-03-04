QuisLex Names Sirisha Gummaregula as President and CEO

Highly regarded industry veteran selected to lead QuisLex amid changing landscape of NewLaw, legal innovation and digital transformation

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces the appointment of Sirisha Gummaregula as its president and chief executive officer. This leadership transition underscores the company’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality legal and compliance solutions to clients around the globe.

Gummaregula, who co-founded QuisLex in 2004, has been instrumental in building the company into a globally recognized leader in the alternative legal services, or NewLaw, sector. As COO, she led multifaceted teams of Six Sigma black belts, legal technologists, statisticians and attorneys, integrating data-driven methodologies to deliver bespoke solutions that drive significant cost-saving for clients across diverse industries. Due in large part to her leadership and focus on the disciplined use of proven quality assurance methodologies, QuisLex has earned a reputation among clients for exceptional service and unmatched value.

“Sirisha embodies the innovation and dedication that have been hallmarks of QuisLex. Her visionary leadership and commitment to client success set her apart as a trailblazer in the legal industry,” says outgoing QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “I am confident QuisLex will continue to thrive under her stewardship as she builds on our legacy of client trust and excellence.”

A recognized industry leader, Gummaregula was most recently recognized among Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s 2024 50 Women to Watch for her leadership in advancing legal technology and mentoring future leaders. She was also honored with the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, following numerous other awards and recognition in recent years.

Gummaregula began her career as an M&A attorney at Shearman & Sterling in New York before taking on prominent in-house roles, including as assistant general counsel and corporate secretary at Quest Diagnostics. It was there she identified an unmet need in the legal ecosystem and chose to explore a new approach, taking the risk of co-launching QuisLex as a startup designed to be a disrupter in the legal industry. She holds degrees in law from the University of Madras and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role and continue the remarkable journey of QuisLex,” says Gummaregula. “As the legal industry undergoes profound transformation, I am excited to lead our talented teams in leveraging technology and innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Gummaregula’s tenure as QuisLex CEO began on March 1, 2025, and Vasudevan will focus on growing the group’s investments and affiliated entities in cybersecurity and technology.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

