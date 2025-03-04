Bicycle Health & Wellpath Sign Additional 1-Year Contract with Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) to Continue Opioid Use Disorder Treatment for Patients in Community Placements

This telehealth-based treatment program started in 2023 and has treated over 2600 patients, allowing them to continue treatment after release, improving their chances for long-term recovery and reducing recidivism

BOSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s largest provider of virtual opioid use disorder treatment, has announced its continued collaboration with Wellpath , the premier provider of localized, compassionate care to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP). The collaboration will continue access to Bicycle Health’s clinically-proven, life-saving virtual care model, opening the door for even more adults in custody to continue their opioid use disorder (OUD) care when transitioning to FBOP’s Residential Reentry Centers (RRC)

Around 1 in 5 adults in custody suffer from OUD – representing a significant and high-risk patient population often unable to access traditional care providers. The affiliation between Bicycle Health and Wellpath is working to change that. The two began working together back in February 2023. So far, they’ve provided care to around 2640 patients residing in 139 FBOP RRCs across 45 states. As of October 2024, this patient population will be able to continue accessing the gold standard in OUD care through this impactful, patient-centric program.

The success and impact of this program is one that Bicycle Health has continued to invest in. Today, Bicycle Health has specialized care coordinators trained to work with this patient population. These coordinators work only with Wellpath patients and have training that helps streamline the care process for adults in custody trying to navigate their OUD care post-release.

“This new contract underscores the impact of this program for recently released adults in custody,” said Wendy Dunegan, Vice President of Wellpath. “We’ll now be able to offer Bicycle Health’s virtual MOUD care model to this patient population nationwide, expanding access to innovative, results-driven care for a population very familiar with the dangerous effects of opioid use – and the challenging path toward recovery.”

FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) dramatically improve care outcomes. These medications can limit incapacitating opioid withdrawal symptoms, prevent overdose, and support long-term, sustained recovery. Bicycle Health’s care model, which leverages MOUDs alongside virtual wraparound support services, improves overall access to OUD care and has significantly higher retention rates than in-person alternatives. For many adults in custody already being treated for OUD with either oral (Suboxone, Zubsolv) or injectable buprenorphine (Sublocade, Brixadi), this program can help ensure there are no gaps in their treatment once released into RRCs.

“The leading cause of death when reentering society following incarceration is opioid overdose. Virtual MOUD care models, like Bicycle Health’s, can help change this,” said Dr. Brian Clear, Bicycle Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “Over the past 2 years, we’ve seen how responsive this patient population can be to care when they have access to buprenorphine and specialized OUD care and support. Continuing this program with Wellpath will help us expand access to care for adults recently released from institutions who are trying to maintain recovery and get their lives back on track.”

