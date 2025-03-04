Fujifilm Expands Partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Enabling Network-wide Use of State-of-the-Art Synapse Cardiology PACS Imaging System

Lexington, MA, Las Vegas, NV and Edison, NJ, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network. As an existing Fujifilm customer already utilizing Synapse® Radiology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and Synapse Synchronicity, Hackensack Meridian Health has now broadened its contract to implement Synapse® Cardiology PACS across its 18-hospital enterprise.

"Our expanded partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health demonstrates the value and trust healthcare leaders place in Fujifilm's comprehensive enterprise imaging solutions," said Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "By adding Synapse Cardiology PACS to their existing Fujifilm ecosystem, Hackensack Meridian Health will enable seamless integration of cardiology imaging with their broader clinical imaging strategy, enhancing patient care across their extensive healthcare network."

"Expanding Hackensack Meridian Health's partnership with Fujifilm will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional and integrated cardiac care to the patients and communities we serve,” said Gail Keyser, BSN, RN, senior vice president, associate CIO & chief applications officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Having a unified cardiovascular imaging platform will improve clinical workflow efficiency and facilitate better collaboration. It will also provide a more cohesive care environment that benefits both our world-class clinical teams and, most importantly, our patients.”

Synapse Cardiology PACS is a next-generation, cloud-ready, and AI-enabled solution that enhances collaboration, safeguards data, and populates structured reports instantly. It provides on-demand access, secure design, and comprehensive enterprise imaging tools that today’s organizations require. The solution supports interoperability, integrates with third-party software, and includes advanced reporting capabilities that help support more informed clinical decision making.

Synapse Cardiology PACS, along with Fujifilm’s full Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, will be available for demonstration at HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) 2025 booth #1343, held March 4-6 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center – learn more and book your demo here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2024-25. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in eight specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

