Ken Garff’s 70 Automotive Dealerships Set New Industry Standard with Point Predictive's BorrowerCheck™ to Combat Rising Auto Lending Fraud

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in risk solutions for dealerships and consumer lending today announced that Ken Garff Automotive Group, one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, has selected BorrowerCheck™ to protect its 70 dealerships from the rising tide of loan fraud and costly lender pushbacks of loans. The decision follows a successful six-month pilot program where the solution identified significant instances of hidden fraud and misrepresentation that traditional red flag tools missed.

With auto lending fraud reaching $8 billion last year, dealers face mounting challenges from sophisticated identity theft schemes and income misrepresentation. Lenders are increasingly pushing back fraudulent loans to dealers, creating substantial financial risk. Ken Garff's implementation of BorrowerCheck represents a strategic move to protect its dealerships while streamlining the car-buying process for legitimate customers.

Ken Garff dealers will benefit from BorrowerCheck in several ways:

Prevent pushbacks by detecting over 90% of fraud traditional red flag reports miss.

Detect all types of fraud including identity, income, and employment misrepresentation.

Activate 100% seamless integration requiring no change to existing processes.





"The automotive retail landscape is evolving rapidly, and so are the fraud risks our dealers face," said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group. "By partnering with Point Predictive, we're not just protecting our bottom line, we're ensuring our customers have a seamless, secure car-buying experience while safeguarding our relationships with lending partners. When our dealerships identify a single instance of fraud with BorrowerCheck it delivers a significant Return on Investment".

The implementation of BorrowerCheck requires no operational changes for dealerships, seamlessly integrating into existing workflow and process while providing more comprehensive protection against identity, income, and employment fraud.

"The automotive industry is moving beyond outdated red flag solutions that generate excessive false positives and miss sophisticated fraud schemes," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By leveraging our proprietary database and technology, BorrowerCheck helps dealerships like Ken Garff identify fraud that traditional tools miss and that often leads to costly loan pushbacks. Our modern approach doesn't just catch more fraud – it makes the entire process significantly faster and more effective, replacing cumbersome 15-minute authentication surveys with 90-second verifications. This is the future of fraud prevention and customer satisfaction at dealerships."

The pilot program revealed BorrowerCheck's ability to detect sophisticated fraud schemes that traditional red flag solutions missed. The system's comprehensive approach draws on Point Predictive's proprietary data repository, which includes intelligence from over 250 million historical loan applications, historical information on over 93 million unique identities, insights on more than 23 million employers and 300 million historically reported incomes.



The solution will be rolled out across all 70 Ken Garff dealerships in the coming months, representing one of the largest implementations of BorrowerCheck in the automotive retail sector.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation from consumers, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line.

About Ken Garff Automotive Group

Ken Garff Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-held automotive retailer groups in the United States, with 70 dealerships across multiple states. Founded in 1932, Ken Garff has built its reputation on a commitment to treat customers and employees with respect while maintaining the highest standards of integrity in automotive retail. The company's success is driven by its mission to create lifetime customers through exceptional experiences.

