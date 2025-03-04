Refai Reshapes Loan Terms & Interest Costs for Australian Homeowners Via AI-Powered Solutions

A finance technology company is helping Australian homeowners cut years off their mortgages and save thousands in interest—without the usual financial guesswork.

East Brisbane, QLD, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Australian homeowners, mortgage repayments can feel like a never-ending burden. With the help of artificial intelligence, however, they can pay off a home loan faster while saving thousands in interest. Refai, a financial technology company, is helping homeowners have access to smarter mortgage reduction strategies that make financial freedom a reality.



By identifying inefficiencies in loan structures and repayment patterns, Refai’s innovative platform helps borrowers eliminate unnecessary interest costs and reduce their mortgage terms by 10 to 15 years. Instead of relying on one-size-fits-all refinancing options, this AI-driven system tailors strategies to each homeowner’s unique financial situation, helping them pay off their loans faster without major lifestyle sacrifices.

With rising property prices and unpredictable interest rate changes, Australians can no longer afford to leave their mortgage strategy to chance. “Most homeowners are paying far more than necessary simply because they don’t realize better options exist,” explains a Refai spokesperson. “Our AI technology uncovers potential savings and shows borrowers strategies to reduce their loan terms and minimize interest payments.”

The company’s system analyzes key factors such as outstanding balances, income flow, and repayment habits. It then provides homeowners with clear, data-driven strategies on how to optimize their path to homeownership—whether by adjusting payment structures, refinancing at the right time, or managing cash flow more efficiently. By removing the complexity from mortgage management, Refai enables borrowers to make smarter financial decisions with confidence.

Unlike traditional refinancing, which often focuses on short-term rate reductions, its AI tool goes deeper, offering long-term data breakdowns. Homeowners can use the platform to explore different repayment scenarios, identify interest-saving opportunities, and take proactive steps to shorten their loan terms. This often results in cutting a decade or more off their mortgage.

With household budgets under increasing pressure from rising interest rates, the ability to pay off a mortgage sooner is more valuable than ever. Many homeowners don’t realize that waiting too long to optimize their loans could mean paying tens of thousands more in interest. Refai helps Australians avoid that mistake by providing instant, personalized insights that make reducing mortgage debt easier and more achievable.

By harnessing AI-powered solutions, Refai is not only changing how Australians manage their home loans but also empowering homeowners to take control of their financial future. With the right tools, borrowers can eliminate interest waste, accelerate their mortgage payoff, and secure long-term financial stability.

About Refai

Founded by Marcus Jovanovich & Michael Eastwood, Refai is an Australian technology platform that helps homeowners accelerate mortgage repayment using AI-driven insights. By analyzing individual financial situations, Refai identifies powerful strategies that potentially reduce interest costs and shorten loan terms—often cutting mortgage timelines to 7–10 years instead of 30. Through AI-powered tools and strategic consultations, the company empowers Australians to take control of their home loans and achieve financial freedom faster.

