Expanding Car-as-a-Service Market – From $122.22 Billion (2020) to $225.65 Billion (2030) with 6.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Car-as-a-service Market by Propulsion Type (IC Powered Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), End Use (Private, and Corporate), and Vehicle Type (Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV), Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Economical Car, Executive Car, and Luxury Car): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, The global car-as-a-service market was valued at $122.22 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12371 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the car-as-a-service market. The travel & commute restrictions have resulted in weak performance of the market players in 2020.The demand for car-as-a-service has been decreased owing to travel ban. However, the factors such as decline in the income of consumers, growing concern of coronavirus transmission in public transport, and the high cost related to car buying are expected to aid the market.Also, the government bodies across the world are easing off the existing regulations to support economic stability, owing to which the market is expected to recoup soon.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐂 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By propulsion type, the IC powered vehicle segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global car-as-a-service market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the available fleet across the globe. However, the electric vehicle segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the increasing penetration of electric vehicle and growing trend of usage of green mobility solution.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-as-a-service-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By end use, the corporate segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global car-as-a-service market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing leisure activities and decreasing consumer confidence for vehicle purchasing. However, the private segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing need to utilize all corporate activities and business operations for effective mobility solution for shorter duration, or longer duration.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬By region, Europe, followed by North America, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, this region held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global car-as-a-service market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to owing to the increasing adoption of car-as-a-service and shared mobility outlook. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12371 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Ford Motor CompanyLyft IncPrimemover Mobility Technologies Pvt Ltd.The Hertz CorporationToyota Motor CorporationVolvo Car CorporationBMW GroupDaimler AGFacedrive Inc.Fair Financial Corp.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train MarketBus HVAC MarketElectric Utility Vehicle MarketAutomotive E-Commerce MarketDrone Logistics MarketConnected Truck Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.