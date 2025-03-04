“THE TYRANT KING: THE REVENGE OF THE FALLEN” wins the 2024 Reader Views Grand Prize Silver Award in Fiction

The Tyrant King Grand Prize Winner Michael Robling

The debut fantasy novel by Michael Robling earns one of the top prizes in the prestigious annual awards program.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces The Tyrant King: The Revenge of the Fallen by Michael Robling as one of the overall grand prize winners in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Robling’s inaugural novel is celebrated for its imaginative storytelling, unique characters, and engaging themes, distinguishing it as one of the standout entries in this year’s competition. The novel takes home the silver award, an honor accompanied by a cash prize and special marketing promotions.The Tyrant King: The Revenge of the Fallen transports readers to a fantastical realm where anthropomorphic dinosaur kingdoms vie for power. The story follows Prince Thadarack, a young Scythekin warrior-in-training, and his unlikely friendship with Gwon, a Gigakin carnivore raised among herbivores. As tensions rise and ancient rivalries resurface, the pair must navigate personal struggles and tribal politics to prevent their world from all-out destruction.Terri Stepek with Reader Views praised the novel, stating, “It is not possible to overstate how well-written, tightly plotted, and fabulously crafted this novel is. This may be Michael Robling’s debut novel, but it won’t be the last time we hear from him. The world-building here is first-rate, inviting readers to become completely immersed in this world where dinosaurs talk, live in tribal villages, and make friends (or enemies).”Reflecting on the award, Robling shared, “Receiving this honor from Reader Views is a profound affirmation of my journey as a first-time author. The Tyrant King is a labor of love, born from my passion for fantasy and storytelling. I hope it inspires readers to explore new worlds and embrace the power of imagination. As an independently published author, I am beyond grateful for this opportunity.”The Tyrant King: The Revenge of the Fallen (ISBN: 979-8989960804, Independently Published, 2024) is available on Amazon.ABOUT THE AUTHORA lifelong fan of fantasy literature and dinosaurs, Michael Robling found inspiration for his book while playing with his children, Adalynn and Jackson, using their collection of dinosaur figures. Unable to find a story featuring anthropomorphic dinosaur kingdoms, he decided to create one himself. The novel is the first installment in a planned trilogy, with the second book expected to be released in early 2026. Robling enjoys connecting with readers, especially fellow dinosaur enthusiasts. Learn more and reach out to Michael Robling at https://michaelrobling.com ABOUT THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDS PROGRAMThe Reader Views Literary Awards Program helps level the playing field for self-published and independently published authors, providing recognition for outstanding books across all genres. Celebrating creativity and excellence, the program is respected industry-wide and awards top honors with cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.