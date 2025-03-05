DRAGON REALM PRESS LAUNCHES 'KEEPER OF DRAGONS: APRELLA ACADEMY'

Dragons, Mermaids, Elves.... and Kitsune? Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy Book 1 Characters from Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy

A NEW RANOBE-INSPIRED SPINOFF SERIES FROM BESTSELLING AUTHOR J.A. CULICAN

I’m thrilled to blend the world of Keeper of Dragons with the fast-paced energy of ranobe—this new series is all about magic, camaraderie, and unstoppable adventure.” — J.A. Culican, USA Today Bestselling Author

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragon Realm Press is thrilled to announce the release of Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy , a vibrant new addition to the Keeper of Dragons universe by Author J.A. Culican, whose original Keeper of Dragons series was an International and USA Today Bestseller. This spin-off merges the beloved dragon lore readers know and love with the swift, character-driven style of ranobe to create an all-new magical school saga.The story follows Rhyden, the first dragon to enroll at Aprella Academy in a century, who arrives to discover unease lurking beneath the school’s enchanting facade. Whispers of stolen relics and looming threats spread among mermaids, elves, fairies, and kitsune, painting Rhyden as a prime suspect the moment he sets foot on campus. Determined to clear his name and reclaim the proud legacy of dragons, Rhyden forms an unlikely bond with a tight-knit group of classmates—a mermaid torn between sea and land, a kitsune whose illusions mask deeper insecurities, an elf striving to redeem her people’s reputation, and a quiet fairy sensing an ancient darkness. When conspiracies and explosive powers collide, these five must unite to confront the shadows poised to unravel the academy’s future.As the protective wards around the school falter and dragons are blamed for rising chaos, Rhyden’s mission could reignite a timeless destiny—or fracture ancient alliances beyond repair.Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy releases on March 13, 2025 , in digital, paperback, and hardback formats through major online retailers.Dragon Realm Press is dedicated to delivering immersive fantasy experiences that ignite the imaginations of readers everywhere. With a growing catalog of unforgettable stories, the publisher is known for championing original voices and powerful narratives that celebrate magic, family, and friendship at every turn.For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Dragon Realm Pressinfo@dragonrealmpress.com

