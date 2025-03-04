Ventilator Market estimated to reach US$7.416 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.65%

The ventilator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from US$5.376 billion in 2025 to US$7.416 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Ventilator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.416 billion by 2030.The advancement in technology and growing demand for the growing demand for advanced portable and compact ventilators are the primary reasons for the expansion of the market.In June 2024, Getinge launched Servo TwinView, by which medical teams can access and analyze near real-time data from the ventilators, without having to step inside the sensitive environment in the intensive care unit (ICU). This virtual is ventilator connected via Wi-Fi and the data is handled according to the individual hospital’s policies. Servo TwinView could become a great tool for many hospitals around the world. As the healthcare sector strains with increasing demands and evolving challenges, the need for innovative digital solutions is growing. These offerings are scalable and efficient ways to enhance patient care.Moreover, in September 2024, Ventis Medical announced the FDA clearance of the VM-2000. This first-of-its-kind ventilator allows medical personnel to provide advanced respiratory support with robust volume and pressure control in the field. Ventis developed this emergency transport ventilator to treat respiratory problems with a portable, affordable, and easy-to-use design. This advancement marks a significant milestone in helping medical teams.Besides, In March 2024, AW Technologies and Asahi Kasei Medical entered into an exclusive distribution agreement in Japan for AW Technologies’ TrachFlush device. Developed by AW Technologies based on an invention, the TrachFlush is a medical device to reduce the discomfort of ventilated patients while lightening the workload on healthcare professionals during tracheal suctioning. TrachFlush received the CE Mark in Europe in 2020 and FDA clearance in the United States in 2023. In Japan, marketing and sales are to be performed by Asahi Kasei Medical. The partnership of AW Technologies and Asahi Kasei Medical would play an important role in the expansion of TrachFlush globally.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ventilator-market Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Ventilator Market is growing significantly due the factors such as high population density, increased expenditure on healthcare, growing economies of India and China, and advancement in technology from countries like Japan and South Korea.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Ventilator Market that have been covered are Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, ResMed, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Smiths Group plc, and Zoll MedicalThe market analytics report segments the Ventilator Market as follows:• By Mobility Typeo Intensive Care Ventilators• Basic ICU Ventilators• High High-end ICU Ventilators• Mid-end ICU Ventilatorso Transportable Ventilators• By Interfaceo Invasive Ventilationo Non-invasive Ventilation• By Typeo Geriatrico Neonatalo Paediatric• By Modeo Combined Mode Ventilationo Pressure Mode Ventilationo Volume Mode Ventilationo Others• By End Usero Ambulatory Care Centerso Emergency Medical Services (EMS)o Home Careo Hospitals and Clinics• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Air Liquide• Allied Healthcare Products• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.• General Electric Company• Getinge AB• Hamilton Medical• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Medtronic• ResMed• SCHILLER• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.• Smiths Group plc• Zoll MedicalReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Mechanical Ventilator Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mechanical-ventilator-market • Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ventricular-assist-device-market • Needle-Free Delivery Technology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/needle-free-delivery-technology-market • Ultrasound Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ultrasound-device-market • Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-respiratory-care-devices-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

