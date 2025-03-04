X-Ray Devices Market projected to surpass US$19.192 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.65%

The X-Ray Devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from US$14.580 billion in 2025 to US$19.192 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the X-Ray Devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$19.192 billion by 2030.An X-ray device is used to generate 2D X-ray images of 3D interior organs or bones. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving market expansion throughout the predicted period. The increasing trend of early diagnosis and disease detection creates additional opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The increasing number of non-fatal vehicle accidents is driving up demand, as X-rays provide an instant snapshot of the injury. The expanding worldwide geriatric population will drive market expansion during the forecast period, as will the advent and prevalence of age-related disorders such as osteoporosis and the identification of bone degradation caused by aging. Furthermore, technological advancements have divided the X-ray equipment market into portable and fixed systems, propelling the market growth.The major leaders of the X-ray devices market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among other prominent players. These players implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc., to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. For Instance, in November 2024, Detection Technology expanded its X-ray detector offering to include more than 60 variants. This new line of detectors incorporates a-Si, IGZO, and CMOS technologies, with applications ranging from industrial to medical to security.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/x-ray-devices-market The X-Ray Devices Market by type is segmented into portable and stationary x-ray-devices. During the forecast period, the portable segment is expected to have a significant market share due to its growing adoption in emergencies and distant situations, improving access to imaging services. While, the growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic imaging in hospitals will be driving the stationary x-ray devices.The X-Ray Devices Market by application is segmented into diagnostic and treatment. The diagnostic segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the surging demand for early detection methods. On the other hand, the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques will be driving the demand for X-ray devices in radiation therapy, image-guided surgery and others.The X-Ray Devices Market by technology is segmented into analog and digital. During the projection period, the digital segment is expected to have a significant market share due to its advantages, such as faster processing times, greater image quality, and lower radiation exposure than analog systems.Based on geography, the North American region is projected to have a significant market share. This dominance is based on various factors, such as a higher prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing ageing population that substantially increases the region's demand for diagnostic imaging services. The growth is supported by favorable reimbursements, and government activities to enhance healthcare access and quality are positively driving the adoption of advanced X-ray technologies in the region.The report includes the major players operating in the X-Ray Devices Market: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd, Hologic Inc. and North Star Imaging Inc.The market analytics report segments the X-Ray Devices Market as follows:• By Typeo Portableo Stationary• By Applicationo Diagnostico Treatment• By Medical Conditiono Cancero Digestive Problemso Fractureso Others• By Medical Applicationo Humano Veterinary• By Technologyo Analogo Digital• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation• General Electric Company• Siemens Healthcare GmbH• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Shimadzu Corporation• Canon Medical Systems Corporation• Carestream Health• Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd• Hologic Inc.• North Star Imaging Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Digital X-Ray System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/digital-x-ray-system-market • Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biopsy-devices-market • Angiotherapy Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/angiography-equipment-market • Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-diagnostic-imaging-market • Global Veterinary X-Ray Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-veterinary-x-ray-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 