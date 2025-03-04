Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Surges Towards $15.03 Billion by 2031, Powering the Future of Energy | says AMR

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Trend

Significant surge in demand for electric vehicles, rapid industrialization, increase in urbanization, and prevalence of government initiatives for development.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market ," The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market size was valued at $1.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08446 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market include increase in demand for electric vehicles, and government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the automotive sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the electric vehicle industry which in turn is expected fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vehicle-to-grid market based on technology, vehicle type, charging type, components, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08446 Based on technology, the power management segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global V2G market , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as software.Based on vehicle type, the plug in hybrid electric vehicles segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The battery electric vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.Based on charging type, the unidirectional charging segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The bidirectional segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐝 (𝐕𝟐𝐆) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 ABB, AC Propulsion, Inc., Boulder Electric Vehicle, Denso Corporation, Edison International, EnerDel, Inc., EV Grid, Inc., Fermata Energy, Hitachi, Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Indra, Nissan Motor Corporation, NRG Energy, Inc., Nuvve Holding Corp., OVO Energy Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and Wallbox Inc.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the power management segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By charging type, the bidirectional charging segment is projected to lead the global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market.By vehicle type, the battery electric vehicles segment is projected to lead the global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market.By component, the home energy management (HEM) segment is projected to lead the global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market.Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 