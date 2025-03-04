Global Urinary Stents Or Ureteral Stents Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Historical Success Of Urinary Stents Or Ureteral Stents?

The impressive performance of the urinary stents or ureteral stents market has seen its size expand significantly in recent years. The market is reported to grow from $0.48 billion in 2024 to $0.51 billion in 2025 at a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.87%. This robust growth in the historic period can be primarily linked to an upswing in the prevalence of urological conditions, a spiralling demand for sophisticated urinary stent solutions, a rising adoption of minimally invasive medical procedures, and an increasing focus on technological advancements in stent materials. This also coincides with a growing emphasis on improving patient comfort and reducing recovery times.

Can The Future Of The Urinary Stents Or Ureteral Stents Market Replicate Past Successes?

The urinary stents or ureteral stents market has much to look forward to: its size is forecasted to see continued strong growth in the coming years, mirroring its previous success. The market is estimated to grow to a substantial $0.66 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.64%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be chalked up to a surging demand for personalized urinary stent solutions, a rise in healthcare awareness among patients, an increasing prevalence of kidney stones, growth in the healthcare investment, and a rising geriatric population. The introduction of new products, technological developments, and advancements in biodegradable hydrogel stents make up the major trends for the forecast period, coupled with advancements in minimally invasive techniques and ureteral stent design.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of kidney diseases is projected to fuel the growth of the urinary stents or ureteral stents market moving forward. With an increasing global prevalence of diseases like chronic kidney disease CKD, kidney stones, urinary tract obstructions, and infections that impair the structure and function of the kidneys, urinary stents are pivotal in managing these conditions. They ensure the smooth flow of urine, prevent blockages, and support kidney function, particularly in conditions such as chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and urinary tract obstructions.

Who Are The Key Players In The Rapidly Escalating Market?

Key market players include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical LLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Ameco Medical Equipment LLC, Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd., Micro-Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd., Medi-Globe GmbH, Pnn Medical A/S, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., Rocamed SAM, HydrUStent SA, Urovision GmbH, MED PRO MEDICAL B.V.

What's Emerging Within The Industry?

Major companies within the urinary stents or ureteral stents market are driven to develop advanced products such as unique stents that optimize patient comfort and curtail the risk of infections. For instance, in May 2022, University Hospitals, a US-based healthcare system, in partnership with the Ureteral Stent Company, a US-based manufacturer, obtained its FDA 510k clearance for the innovative Relief Ureteral Stent. This stent incorporates advanced materials and a unique design that augments patient comfort and decreases the likelihood of complications. It has been specifically engineered for enhanced durability and flexibility, ensuring superior long-term performance in patients with urinary tract obstructions.

How Is The Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Open End Stents, Closed End Stents, Double Pigtail Stents, Multiloop Stents

2 By Material: Metallic Stents, Polymer Stents, Biodegradable Hydrogel Stents

3 By Application: Kidney Stones, Kidney Failure, Urinary Tract Infection, Urinary Incontinence, Other Applications

4 By End-user: Hospitals And Specialty Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Institutes

There also exist multiple subsegments:

1 By Open End Stents: Standard Open End Ureteral Stents, Silicone Open End Stents

2 By Closed End Stents: Standard Closed End Ureteral Stents, Anti-reflux Closed End Stents

3 By Double Pigtail Stents: Coiled Double Pigtail Stents, Silicone Double Pigtail Stents

4 By Multiloop Stents: Metallic Multiloop Stents, Polymeric Multiloop Stents

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Urinary Stents Or Ureteral Stents Market?

North America notched up the largest share of the urinary stents or ureteral stents market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is hot on its heels and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report analyses across regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

