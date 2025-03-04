A New Frontier in Cancer Therapy: The Role of Non-Coding RNAs and Oxidative Stress

Non-coding RNAs and oxidative stress work together in various stages of cancer progression, including cancer cell growth and reproduction, cancer cell invasion, tumor microenvironment shaping, epithelial interstitial conversion, energy metabolism, and ang Epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) denotes the process of propelling epithelial cells towards adopting a mesenchymal cell type through a distinct, phylogenetically preserved phenotypic pathway. The regulation of angiogenesis is directly under the umbrella of various stimuli such as VEGF, Ang, HIF, IGF, and TGF-β, with VEGF emerging as the most significant player in this context.

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new review article published in Genes & Diseases explores the intricate relationship between non-coding RNAs and oxidative stress in cancer progression shedding new light on the mechanisms that drive tumor development. As cancer incidence continues to rise, particularly among younger populations, researchers are uncovering key molecular interactions that could transform the landscape of targeted therapies.

Cancer cells thrive by manipulating genetic networks, allowing them to evade normal regulatory processes. A significant breakthrough in understanding these processes is the discovery of how non-coding RNAs regulate messenger RNA production and protein binding, influencing cell growth, invasion, and metastasis. These molecules, which do not encode proteins, represent a crucial yet largely untapped resource for therapeutic intervention.

One of the most critical contributors to cancer progression is oxidative stress, a state driven by an imbalance of reactive oxygen species (ROS) within cells. ROS play a dual role in cancer, promoting DNA damage, genomic instability, and tumor proliferation, while also serving as a potential vulnerability that can be exploited for treatment. The emerging evidence highlights that non-coding RNAs actively participate in modulating oxidative stress responses, making them prime candidates for precision medicine strategies.

Among the key cellular processes impacted by oxidative stress and non-coding RNAs are angiogenesis, autophagy, cancer metabolism, and epithelial-mesenchymal transformation—all of which are essential for tumor survival and adaptation. By targeting these molecular interactions, scientists are paving the way for therapies that could override drug resistance, a major challenge in current cancer treatment. The intricate interplay between circRNAs, lncRNAs, and miRNAs with ROS generation pathways holds the potential to disrupt cancer progression at multiple levels.

Recent findings also point toward the role of non-coding RNAs in metabolic reprogramming, particularly in reshaping energy production in cancer cells. Through mechanisms such as the Warburg effect, tumors exploit non-coding RNAs to optimize glucose metabolism, sustain rapid proliferation, and evade oxidative stress-induced damage. This highlights the need for innovative treatment strategies that leverage non-coding RNA modulation to restore metabolic balance and suppress tumor growth.

As research continues to unveil the intricate crosstalk between non-coding RNAs and oxidative stress, the potential for novel, highly targeted cancer therapies grows. These insights mark a significant step toward developing personalized medicine approaches that could enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes.

Funding Information:

Hengyang City Science and Technology Planning Project (Hunan, China) 202150063473

Scientific Research Project of Hunan Provincial Health Commission (China) 202202044140

Scientific Research Project of Hunan Provincial Education Department (China) 21B0438

# # # # #

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases. Emphasis is placed on hypothesis-driven, mechanistic studies relevant to pathogenesis and/or experimental therapeutics of human diseases. The journal has worldwide authorship, and a broad scope in basic and translational biomedical research of molecular biology, molecular genetics, and cell biology, including but not limited to cell proliferation and apoptosis, signal transduction, stem cell biology, developmental biology, gene regulation and epigenetics, cancer biology, immunity and infection, neuroscience, disease-specific animal models, gene and cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicine.

Scopus CiteScore: 7.3

Impact Factor: 6.9

# # # # # #

More information: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/

Editorial Board: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/editorial-board/

All issues and articles in press are available online in ScienceDirect (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/genes-and-diseases ).

Submissions to Genes & Disease may be made using Editorial Manager (https://www.editorialmanager.com/gendis/default.aspx ).

Print ISSN: 2352-4820

eISSN: 2352-3042

CN: 50-1221/R

Contact Us: editor@genesndiseases.com

X (formerly Twitter): @GenesNDiseases (https://x.com/GenesNDiseases )

# # # # # #

Reference

Qiqi Sun, Xiaoyong Lei, Xiaoyan Yang, The crosstalk between non-coding RNAs and oxidative stress in cancer progression, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 3, 2025, 101286, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101286

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.