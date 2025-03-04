The Beyfortus Global Market Report 2025: Rising RSV Cases Driving Market Growth For Industry

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Beyfortus Market Expanded in Recent Years?

The Beyfortus market has experienced significant growth, driven by increasing awareness and demand for effective infant prophylaxis.

• The market size expanded from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

• It has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.

• Key drivers of this growth include:

o Increased demand for long-lasting monoclonal antibodies.

o Greater awareness of respiratory diseases on a global scale.

o Expansion into new geographic regions.

o Rising emphasis on infant healthcare and disease prevention.

What Is the Growth Outlook for the Beyfortus Market?

The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, fueled by advancements in RSV prevention.

• By 2029, the market is projected to reach $XX million, growing at a CAGR of XX%.

• Factors driving future market expansion include:

o Rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

o Increasing medical necessity for RSV prevention.

o Growing interest from healthcare providers.

o Strong governmental influence on healthcare policies.

o Enhanced diversity in clinical trials, improving treatment efficacy and accessibility.

What Is Driving the Beyfortus Market Forward?

The escalating prevalence of RSV infections remains a major factor in market growth. RSV is a highly contagious virus that primarily affects the respiratory tract, leading to illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, particularly among infants, young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Several factors have contributed to the rise in RSV cases:

• Delayed exposure due to pandemic-related restrictions.

• Changes in the virus’s seasonal patterns.

• Reduced immunity among children.

• Increased social interactions leading to higher transmission rates.

Beyfortus has emerged as a groundbreaking solution for RSV prevention. The single-dose monoclonal antibody nirsevimab enhances passive immunity by neutralizing RSV, significantly reducing the risk of severe lower respiratory tract infections in newborns and infants during their first RSV season.

A study by the National Library of Medicine (US) in June 2024 revealed that between 2021 and 2023:

• RSV cases surged by 2.4 times compared to pre-pandemic levels.

• The number of RSV diagnostic tests increased by 18.9 times, reflecting heightened awareness and testing availability.

Who Are the Key Players in the Beyfortus Market?

Leading pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca plc and Sanofi SA, are actively contributing to market growth. These companies focus on the development of innovative therapies such as human IgG1κ antibodies, which offer:

• High stability for longer-lasting efficacy.

• Strong antigen-binding capabilities.

• Enhanced immune response activation.

How Is the Beyfortus Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on different factors, including:

• By Indication: RSV Prevention, Infant Care.

• By Age Group: Infants and Neonates, Children, Elderly Population.

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Public Health Programs.

Which Regions Lead the Beyfortus Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Beyfortus market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report also covers other regions, including:

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• South America

• The Middle East

• Africa

