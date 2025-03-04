Vascular Graft Market Anticipated to Attain $8.1 Billion By 2030, at 4.98% CAGR

Vascular Graft Market 2030

PORTLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vascular Graft Market Outlook 2030According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vascular Graft Market generated $4.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, and other cardiac disorders, increase in number of hospitals and surgery centers, and advancements in vascular disease devices drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, product failure and product recalls are expected to restrict the market growth. On the other hand, new product launches present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2435 Alarming rise in prevalence of asthma, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increase in vascular diseases, increase in geriatric population, rise in number of diabetes patients, and advancement in vascular grafts are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global vascular grafts market during the forecast period.Vascular grafting is done for the treatment of various vascular complications, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), pulmonary embolism (blood clots), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and pediatric congenital cardiovascular defects (CCDs). The high blood pressure, cholesterol deposition, cardiac injury, and infections are causative factors for vascular diseases. The diabetes, hypertension, obesity, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking are the risk factors for the vascular diseases. The synthetic vascular grafts are made up of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, Dacron, and polyurethane. However, polyurethane is better able to match the compliance of native vasculature. Hemodialysis access grafts, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts are commonly used for vascular grafting procedures.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :B. Braun Melsungen AGBecton, Dickinson And CompanyCook Medical, Inc.CordisEndologix Inc.Getinge GroupLeMaitre Vascular Inc.Medtronic plcTerumo Medical CorporationW. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2435 Based on product, the endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hemodialysis access graft segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

