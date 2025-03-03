Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 313

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 313 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 363 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD AND KANE, MARCH 3, 2025 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, MARCH 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare, providing for Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program; and making an editorial change. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Article II heading of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read: ARTICLE II GENERAL POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE DEPARTMENT OF [PUBLIC WELFARE] HUMAN SERVICES Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read: Section 217. Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.--(a) No later than July 1, 2026, the department, in consultation with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, shall establish the Low-Income Household Water Assistance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

