Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 313
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 313
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
363
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
COMITTA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD AND KANE,
MARCH 3, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MARCH 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and
duties of the Department of Public Welfare, providing for
Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program; and making an
editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article II heading of the act of June 13, 1967
(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to
read:
ARTICLE II
GENERAL POWERS AND DUTIES
OF THE DEPARTMENT OF [PUBLIC WELFARE] HUMAN SERVICES
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 217. Low-Income Household Water Assistance
Program.--(a) No later than July 1, 2026, the department, in
consultation with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,
shall establish the Low-Income Household Water Assistance
