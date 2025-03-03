Senate Bill 364 Printer's Number 314

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - called [eastern] Atlantic standard time, shall be the sole and

uniform legal standard of time throughout this Commonwealth; and

on and after the date aforesaid all days shall everywhere be

taken to begin and end in accordance with said standard; and

every mention of, or reference to, any hour or time in any and

all existing future acts of Assembly, municipal ordinances, and

corporate bylaws, in any and all existing or future rules or

regulations adopted by any public officer or official board, in

any and all rules of the courts of the Commonwealth or any of

them, whether standing or special, and whether now in force or

hereafter to be promulgated, in any and all orders, judgments

and decrees of said courts of any of them, and judgments and

sentences of magistrates pronounced or entered on or after the

date aforesaid, in any and all contracts, deeds, wills, and

notices, and in the transaction of all matters of business,

public, legal, commercial, or otherwise,--shall be construed

with reference to, and in accordance with, the said standard

hereby adopted, unless a different standard is therein expressly

provided for: Provided, however, That this act shall not operate

to impose upon any person any forfeiture of rights, or subject

him to the consequences of any default, by reason of any

failure, occurring prior to the date aforesaid, to comply with

the requirement of, or do any act under or in pursuance of any

law, ordinance, contract, notice, deed, will, regulation, rule,

order, judgment, sentence, or decree, if such person shall,

before the said date, have properly done the act or acts which

would be requisite to save such forfeiture or prevent such

default had this law not been enacted: And provided, further,

That when the standard time shall be advanced, for any portion

of the year, by any act of Congress, now in force or hereafter

