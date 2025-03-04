[Debut in the Middle East] IPIM Ventures into the Middle East Market for the First Time to Enhance Investment and MICE Promotion

MACAU, March 4 - The representatives of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) carried out investment and MICE promotion activities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, from 24 to 28 February. This marked IPIM’s first foray in the Middle East to advance investment and MICE promotion efforts. In this trip, the delegation partook in two Middle East Market Tourism and MICE Destination Promotion and Networking Seminars (Promotion and Networking Seminars) organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

First Venture in the Middle East to Explore New Opportunities

In this trip, IPIM’s representatives paid visits to enterprises in the Middle East, and presented IPIM’s one-stop services, Macao’s favourable MICE environment and business opportunities, in order to entice these enterprises into investing in Macao and encourage them to host a diverse range of MICE events in the region, and eventually fostering the holistic growth of the MICE and associated industries. According to the owner of a Saudi Arabian enterprise, the face-to-face communication with the IPIM team enabled a profound insight into Macao’s MICE activities. Looking ahead, the enterprise intends to organise buyers to participate in conventions and exhibitions in Macao for more collaboration opportunities and business expansion. As this exchange gave a general presentation of the MICE software and hardware facilities in Macao-Hengqin, an MICE enterprise based in the UAE expressed interest in visiting Macao and Hengqin for field inspection and participation in MICE events, as well as doing an assessment on feasibility of hosting events in Macao-Hengqin.

Face-to-face Communication to Invite More International Conventions and Exhibitions to Be Staged in Macao and Hengqin

During the mission to the Middle East, IPIM’s representatives also visited the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre and the Dubai World Trade Centre to explore how their MICE facilities and services consistently attract international MICE events. The IPIM team also engaged in discussions with the organiser of the Gulfood Expo to explore potential collaborations in exhibitions and conferences in the future. During the Promotion and Networking Seminars organised by MGTO, IPIM representatives presented the latest updates on the Macao-Hengqin exhibition to the local MICE industry, to invite a greater number of international conferences to be hosted in Macao and Hengqin, leveraging the advantages of the Multi-venue Event pattern to the fullest extent.

Debut In the Novel Markets to Broaden the Network of International Partners

This investment and MICE promotion endeavour marks IPIM's inaugural foray into the Middle East. The mission aimed to showcase investment opportunities in Macao and to broaden the network of international partners. Looking ahead, IPIM will pro-actively pursue opportunities to showcase Macao’s business and MICE strengths, and facilitate the connections for local companies within the global market.