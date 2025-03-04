Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 4th quarter of 2024 - Gaming sector

MACAU, March 4 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 52,971 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1,200 (+2.3%) year-on-year. Among them, dealers totalled 23,618, up by 259 (+1.1%).

Average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector in December were MOP26,890, up by 6.3% year-on-year; average earnings of dealers (MOP21,470) rose by 2.9% due mainly to the increases in salaries and working hours.

Number of job vacancies in the Gaming Sector dropped by 147 year-on-year to 253 at the end of the fourth quarter. The majority of the vacancies were for clerks (90), followed by directors and managers (54). In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 64.8% of the vacancies required work experience while 62.5% required just senior secondary education or lower.

In the fourth quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 1,148 and 812 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (2.2%) rose slightly by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, while the employee turnover rate (1.5%) and the job vacancy rate (0.5%) edged down by 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points respectively; this indicated that some of the vacant posts in the Gaming Sector have been filled.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector does not cover junket promoters and junket associates.