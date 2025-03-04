Jewelry Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Report, 2032 | 5.10% CAGR Growth During Forecast Period 2025-2032

Jewelry Market

Top Companies Leading the Global Jewelry market such as Harry Winston, Inc., Chopard, Pandora Jewelry LLC., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company LTD., & Others.

The global jewelry market size was valued at USD 232.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 242.79 billion in 2025 to USD 343.90 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10%.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global jewelry market size was valued at USD 232.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 242.79 billion in 2025 to USD 343.90 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of gold worldwide will be an important growth driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Jewelry Industry Size, Share, Growth, Global Market Analysis, and Forecast, 2025-2032”.Request a Free Sample Research Report PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/jewelry-market-102107 ➡️ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Harry Winston, Inc. (U.S.)• Chopard (Switzerland)• Pandora Jewelry, LLC. (U.S.)• Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited (Hong Kong)• Tiffany & Co. (U.S.)• Rajesh Exports Ltd (India)• Cartier International SNC (France)• Signet Jewelers Limited (Bermuda)• Chanel (France)• LVMH Moët Hennessy (France)➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value in 2024: $232.94 BnMarket Size Value by 2032: $343.90 BnGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.10% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 190➡️ SegmentationBased on product, this market has been segregated into necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and others. On the basis of material type, the market has been categorized into gold, platinum, diamond, and others. As per end-user, the market is bifurcated into men and women. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ Salient Features of the ReportThe report supplies a microscopic analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market, along with a granular diagnosis of the factors and trends shaping the market. Besides this, the report incorporates a detailed evaluation of the regional dynamics influencing the market and offers comprehensive profiling of and in-depth research into the key market players and their strategies.➡️ Driving FactorAdvent of Digital Jewelry to Usher Exciting Times for the MarketDigital technologies are pervading every aspect of human life and ornaments are being steadily utilized as communicating devices by companies. For example, IBM is developing a mouse-ring, resembling a black pearl ring, which will be fitted with the company’s proprietary Track Point technology to wirelessly operate the cursor on a computer or laptop. Similarly, Charmed Technology is also creating a digitally enhanced eyepiece display that will form an important component of the company’s wearable & wireless device called the Charmed Communicator. Further, Matt and Colin came out with a bracelet called LinkMe that was designed to receive email and text notifications and project them to the user on an LED light display. Thus, ornaments equipped with sophisticated technologies are ushering in an exciting period of growth for this market.➡️ Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/jewelry-market-102107 ➡️ Regional InsightsSoaring Popularity of Gold Jewelry to Ensure Enduring Growth of the Asia Pacific MarketAsia Pacific is poised to dominate the jewelry market share during the forecast period on account of the widespread popularity and consumption of ornaments made from precious metals in the region. Apart from this factor, the expanding businesses of domestic gold, silver, and platinum companies such as Tanishq and Malabar Gold will also provide the necessary fodder for the growth of this regional market. In 2024, the size of the Asia Pacific market stood at USD 91.49 billion.In Europe, healthy female employment rates are being seen as one of the leading demand drivers for this market, while in North America the rising number of millionaires and billionaires is propelling the demand for ornaments made from rare metals.➡️Competitive LandscapeLaunch of High-End Jewelry Lines by Key Players to Intensify CompetitionMany leading ornament companies are focusing on introducing high-end product lines to cater to the growing demand for ornaments and gems from high-income-earning individuals. In addition to this strategy, companies in emerging economies such as India are tying up with foreign brands to lend authenticity to their offerings and boost sales.➡️Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/jewelry-market-102107 ➡️ Industry DevelopmentJanuary 2023 – Tanishq, a Titan Ltd-owned jewelry brand, entered the U.S. market by opening its first store in New Jersey. The store houses over 6,500 jewels designs in 18 and 22-karat gold and diamond.➡️ Future Outlook:The jewelry market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a strong emphasis on technological advancements, sustainable practices, and evolving consumer preferences. As digitalization reshapes the industry and consumers demand more ethical sourcing, jewelry brands must adapt to stay competitive.With rising disposable income and a growing preference for unique, high-quality pieces, the jewelry industry is poised for further innovation and expansion in the coming years.➡️ Related Reports: Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Report, 2032 Oral Care Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Report, 2032About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.