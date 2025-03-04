Surgical Scissors Market to reach $437 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5%

Surgical Scissors Market Size

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the surgical scissors market is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe. Furthermore, increase in demand for reusable surgical scissors and surge in significant need for minimally invasive surgical procedures are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Scissors Industry garnered $331 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $437 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in between 2019 to 2027.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3475 Determinants in the market-Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in geriatric population, and growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection curtails down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, untapped market in developing regions offers a number of lucrative opportunities for the market players.Surgical scissor is a medical instrument used for various surgical procedures such as cardiac, neurological, and orthopedic fields. There are numerous types of materials used for manufacturing surgical scissors, the choice of which depends on factors such as affordability & preference of surgeons. There are two types of scissors available in the market, which include reusable scissors and disposable scissors. Stainless steel is a commonly used material for manufacturing surgical scissors, whereas titanium & tungsten carbide are used to attain better sharpness for incision during surgeries. There are different type of reusable surgical scissors models available in market which include operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, micro scissors, light weight-delicate, and others.The reusable surgical scissors segment to dominate the market by 2027-Based on type, the reusable surgical scissors segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global surgical scissors market share in 2019. This is due to increase in the percentage of surgical procedures globally, especially for the treatment of chronic diseases. In addition, rise in demand for such advanced surgical techniques and need for minimally-invasive surgical procedures further drive the growth of the segment. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. This is owing to increase in surgical procedures and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.The hospitals segment to lead the trial throughout the forecast period-Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share with more than half of the global surgical scissors market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Greater awareness in hospital staff regarding surgical scissors products, availability of different treatment options, palliative care, and higher affordability drive the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. This is attributed to the fact that the patients undergoing outpatient surgery in these centers attain consistent information regarding the procedure and clearer instructions on how to navigate postoperative pain.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3475 Asia-Pacific to rule the roost by 2027, North America to grow at a significant pace-Based on geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifth of the global surgical scissors market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in patient awareness towards chronic disease treatment, and improvement in healthcare facilities drive the growth of the market in the region. 