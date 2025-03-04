Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Witness Steady Growth with a CAGR of 5.4% Forecast by 2030

Surge in innovations in healthcare product offerings and increase in cases of chronic diseases further generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market. ” — Onkar Sumant - Manager

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optical fibers in endoscope are narrow tubes of fibers used to transmit light into the patient's body. Non-coherent fiber optic bundles transmit the light to a specific area, whereas coherent fiber optic bundle transmits the final image, which is then examined by the doctor.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical fibers in endoscopy market generated $869.02 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in number of aging population with high risk of chronic disorders such as cancer, neurological, and gastrointestinal diseases, technological advancements, and patient preference for early detection of diseases drive the growth of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market. Furthermore, increase in number of product approvals and the launch of cancer prevention programs by healthcare organizations present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4461 Surge in patient population suffering from colorectal cancer & gastrointestinal disorder and technological advancements leading to production of effective optical fibers in endoscopy devices notably contribute toward the market growth in Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Forecast. For instance, in August 2019, according to World Ageing 2019 report, there were around 703 million people aged 65 years or more in the world. Therefore, increase in the number of older population escalates the risk of chronic diseases, which increase the usage of optical fibers, thus boosting the market growth. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched several cancer prevention programs across different nations, such as India, Korea, and Ireland, to lower the number of cancer cases. These programs intend to improve quality of life for cancer patients by implementing evidence-based strategies for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and palliation. Thus, development new strategies by key players propels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and increase in usage to reduce complications & risks related with diseases such as cancer further drive the optical fibers in endoscopy market growth.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market based on material, type, and region.Based on material, the glass optic fibers (GOF) in endoscopy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the plastic optic fibers (POF) in endoscopy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on type, the flexible endoscopy segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the rapid endoscopy segment.For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4461 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Cognetix Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Pentax Medical, Olympus Corporation, Vimex SP.Z O.O (Vimex Endoscopy), Strauss Surgical, and Xion GmbH.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.