Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How big is the hospital-acquired infection market?The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.Hospital-acquired infection, known as nosocomial infection, can occur in people who are admitted to hospitals or healthcare institutions for various reasons. Patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, who have undergone surgery, are susceptible to such illnesses. Gastrointestinal infection, surgical-site infection, respiratory infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, bone &joint infection, and cardiovascular system infection are the most prevalent infections. Nosocomial infection, also known as hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for any reason other than this infection. The most prevalent wards where HAIs arise are intensive care units, or ICUs, where doctors treat critical conditions.Request Sample of the Report on hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4447 Hospital-acquired infections are infections caused by bacterial, viral, or fungal pathogens. In clinical settings, such as a nursing home, rehabilitation center, outpatient clinic, or other therapeutic settings, many infections can be acquired. They can be obtained through an infected patient, the outside environment, or the staff of that facility. Infections acquired in the hospital are a risk for all patients.Understanding the Scope of HAIs:HAIs can be caused by a variety of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The most common types include:Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Often associated with catheter use.Surgical Site Infections (SSIs): Occurring post-surgery.Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP): Linked to mechanical ventilation.Bloodstream Infections (BSIs): Often resulting from central line use.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that hundreds of millions of patients are affected by HAIs annually, with severe consequences for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, neonates, and immunocompromised individuals.The Challenge of Diagnosing HAIs:Effective HAI management hinges on accurate and timely diagnosis. However, diagnosing HAIs is fraught with challenges:Non-Specific Symptoms: HAIs often present with symptoms like fever and inflammation, which can mimic other conditions.Polymicrobial Infections: Many HAIs involve multiple pathogens, complicating identification.Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Increasing resistance among pathogens such as MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and CRE (Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae) makes treatment more difficult.The expanding elderly population base, demand for HAI diagnostics from middle and low-income nations, and development of technologically improved diagnostic tools are all factors that drive the HAI diagnostics markets. Furthermore, the development of technologically improved diagnostic products that provide accurate and dependable results in a short amount of time is beneficial. The advancement of molecular diagnostics is being funded by major corporations. Many awareness campaigns have been launched by various governments and nonprofit organizations to reduce the number of people who die as a result of HAI, which is projected to create enough chances for the HAI diagnostics market to expand. The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a public awareness campaign called Patient Safety Solutions, in which the WHO emphasized hand hygiene as a top priority for health care facilities in order to reduce the number of infections.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4447 Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:By Product:InstrumentReagents and ConsumablesBy Test Type:Molecular DiagnosticsImmunoassayOthersBy Application:Disease TestingDrug-Resistance TestingBy Infection Type:Hospital Acquired PneumoniaBloodstream InfectionsSurgical Site InfectionsGastrointestinal InfectionsUrinary Tract Infections (UTI)OthersBy End User:HospitalStandalone LaboratoriesOthersBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of LAMEA)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Region wise, North America dominated the global market in 2020 with a revenue of $1,550.81 million, which is attributed to increase in the geriatric population and adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4447 Key Players:Major key players that operate in the global hospital acquired infection diagnostics market are Abott, Bayer, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab, Hologic, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Kgaa, Pfizer and Steris PLC.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY:The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hospital acquired infections diagnostics market size along with the current hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.It offers hospital acquired infections diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analysed to understand the competitive outlook and global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market growth.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 