Claudio Giurgiu

Palisade Capital Management Announces New Equity Partner; Employee Promotions

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palisade Capital Management, LP , an independent woman-led and majority woman-owned registered investment advisor with approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce the elevation of Claudio Giurgiu, Palisade’s Chief Technology Officer, to equity partner. Mr. Giurgiu’s elevation to partner further broadens the firm’s employee ownership following 2023’s promotion of eight employees to equity partner.Claudio Giurgiu has worked at Palisade since 2019 and was previously promoted to Chief Technology Officer in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Giurgiu held multiple roles at Alphaserve Technologies, a leading managed services provider. Claudio’s addition to the firm’s ownership group furthers Palisade's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent."We are thrilled to promote Claudio to Partner and continue the growth of our employee-ownership program," said Alison Berman, Palisade’s Managing Partner, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients recognize the importance technology and cybersecurity play in Palisade’s business, and we are fortunate to have such a talented professional leading our technology team."Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer Dennison (Dan) Veru added, “Claudio’s addition to our ownership group reflects Palisade’s commitment to retaining top industry talent across all firm departments.” Partner Michael Feiler added, “Claudio’s unwavering dedication to Palisade exemplifies what we seek from our team, and I am proud to now include him in our ownership group.”Additionally, the following longstanding team members were also recently promoted in recognition of their outstanding work and dedication to clients:Name New TitleCatherine Carpenter Vice President,Relationship ManagerAllison J. Chase Senior Vice President, Institutional Client Service & Marketing AnalyticsLaura L. Farber Managing Director,Deputy Chief Compliance OfficerJonathan Masarof Senior Vice President,Risk Management & Portfolio AnalyticsArely Quintanilla Assistant Vice President,Client RelationsAmrita Thapa Managing Director,Risk Management & Client SolutionsPalisade congratulates all these outstanding employees on their milestone professional achievements.About Palisade Capital ManagementPalisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity , Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity , and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.DisclosuresPast performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.For more information please contact:Alison BermanPresident & Chief Executive Officer(201) 585-7733media@palcap.com

