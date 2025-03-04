Grozeo Strengthens Industry Partnerships at Spring Fair 2025

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grozeo, a retail technology company focused on simplifying e-commerce, participated in Spring Fair 2025, the UK’s largest wholesale trade event held at NEC Birmingham. With over 38,000 visitors and 1,400 suppliers in attendance, the event provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss key retail trends, supply chain challenges, and the increasing role of digital transformation.

As retailers seek more efficient ways to manage supply chains and adapt to digitalisation, innovative solutions have become essential. Grozeo’s presence at the event reinforced its commitment to supporting businesses through technology-driven retail solutions and fostering strong supplier-retailer relationships.

Facilitating Retailer-Supplier Collaboration

Industry discussions at Spring Fair 2025 highlighted the importance of streamlining procurement and fostering efficient supplier-retailer interactions. Businesses increasingly seek solutions that simplify sourcing, improve supply chain efficiency, and enhance operational effectiveness.

According to Elvijs Plugis, Chief Revenue Officer at Grozeo , retailers require practical tools to connect with suppliers and optimise processes. “Retailers need seamless solutions to manage supplier relationships and enhance efficiency,” Plugis said. “Spring Fair 2025 provided an excellent opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore ways technology can support retail growth.”

Expanding Global Supply Networks

Grozeo also engaged with international suppliers, particularly those from China, to explore new sourcing opportunities for UK retailers. Strengthening these relationships aims to provide businesses with access to a broader selection of high-quality products and improve competitiveness in an evolving retail market.

David Ko, International Sourcing Manager at Grozeo, emphasised the importance of global supply networks. “Retailers benefit from access to diverse suppliers, enabling them to offer a broader range of products,” Ko said. “Discussions at Spring Fair reinforced the role of international partnerships in improving supply chain accessibility for UK businesses.”

The Role of Technology in Retail Growth

Discussions at the event also underscored the increasing adoption of AI-driven analytics and automated procurement tools. Retailers are leveraging technology to optimise inventory management, refine pricing strategies, and gain real-time insights into consumer trends.

Maria Mesablishvili, Digital Marketing Manager at Grozeo, noted the growing role of digital tools in modern retail. “Retailers are adopting data-driven strategies to stay competitive,” Mesablishvili said. “Spring Fair 2025 highlighted how businesses are prioritising technology to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.”

Spring Fair 2025 served as a valuable forum for retailers, suppliers, and industry professionals to exchange ideas and establish new business relationships. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Grozeo remains focused on delivering solutions that support business growth and operational agility.

William Tulloch, Head of Partnerships at Grozeo, highlighted the importance of continued collaboration. “Spring Fair provided key insights into the future of retail,” Tulloch said. “Grozeo looks forward to further engaging with industry stakeholders to drive innovation and efficiency.”

About Grozeo

Grozeo is a retail technology platform that enables retailers to establish online stores in just two minutes, with no coding or technical expertise required. The platform simplifies e-commerce by allowing retailers to add products seamlessly from a digital product gallery and collaborate with manufacturers, wholesalers, and peer retailers. Grozeo is dedicated to making online retail more accessible, efficient, and scalable for businesses of all sizes.

