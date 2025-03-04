Submit Release
Slovenia is gravely concerned about the decision to completely block humanitarian aid access to Gaza

SLOVENIA, March 4 - Slovenia is gravely concerned about the decision to completely block humanitarian aid access to Gaza. This could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, severely affecting the civilian population already suffering from the conflict. Such actions are in clear violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law and human rights law.

