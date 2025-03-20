Weiser Painting Unveils New Brand and Website to Elevate Professional Painting Services in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Weiser Painting Logo Weiser Painting New Branding Weiser Painting New Website Interior Painting Perryopolis Exterior Painting Perryopolis

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiser Painting Co., a leading provider of residential and commercial painting services in Southwestern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity and professional website, WeiserPaintingCo.com. This rebranding reflects the company’s growth, commitment to customer service, and dedication to high-quality craftsmanship. The unveiling of the new website provides customers with an improved, user-friendly experience to explore services, view completed projects, and schedule consultations with ease.Founded by Ethan Weiser, Weiser Painting Co. has built a strong reputation for its attention to detail, consultative sales process, and commitment to transparency. The rebrand represents more than just a new look—it embodies the company’s mission of providing top-tier painting services backed by professionalism, clear communication, and expert craftsmanship.A Name That Stands for Trust and ExcellenceFormerly known as ePaints LLC, the company made the strategic decision to rebrand as Weiser Painting Co., ensuring its name clearly communicates its expertise as a painting service provider rather than a paint manufacturer. The new brand identity reflects the company's core values of precision, trust, and reliability, offering homeowners and businesses a painting experience that is both seamless and high-quality."For us, this rebrand is not just about a new name—it’s about reinforcing who we are and what we stand for," said Ethan Weiser, Founder and Owner of Weiser Painting Co. "We built this company on the principles of integrity, customer service, and craftsmanship. We want every customer to feel confident that when they choose Weiser Painting Co., they are getting expert painters who care about their home or business as much as they do."Weiser Painting Co. prides itself on providing personalized service with a consultative approach, ensuring each project is handled with professionalism and attention to detail. Unlike many competitors, Weiser Painting Co. offers dedicated project management, constant communication, and active involvement from the owner, Ethan Weiser, throughout the process.A Website Built for the Customer ExperienceAlong with the rebranding, the launch of the company’s newly designed website, WeiserPaintingCo.com, is a key milestone in enhancing accessibility for customers. The modern, easy-to-navigate website allows homeowners and business owners to quickly find information about services, request free estimates, and view past projects that showcase the company’s expert craftsmanship.The new website includes:Detailed service pages for residential and commercial painting, including interior and exterior painting , cabinet refinishing, wood staining, and industrial coatings.An extensive project gallery, featuring real transformations that highlight the high-quality finishes and attention to detail that Weiser Painting Co. provides.A customer-friendly contact form, making it easy for clients to schedule a consultation or request a free estimate with just a few clicks.Customer testimonials and reviews, showcasing real feedback from satisfied homeowners and business owners."Our goal with the website was to make the process of hiring a professional painting company as simple and stress-free as possible," said Weiser. "We know that homeowners and business owners want to see proof of quality work, understand the process, and feel confident in their decision—our website provides that transparency."Commitment to Quality, Communication, and CraftsmanshipWeiser Painting Co. has earned a reputation for high-end craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company differentiates itself from competitors by offering:A consultative sales process that helps customers make informed decisions about their painting needs.Constant communication and project management, ensuring clients are never left in the dark about the progress of their project.Superior craftsmanship, using high-quality materials and expert techniques to deliver long-lasting, flawless finishes.A dedicated and highly skilled team led by Ethan Weiser, who remains personally involved in each project to ensure the highest standards are met.By rebranding and launching a professional new website, Weiser Painting Co. is solidifying its position as a leader in the painting industry throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. The company continues to provide exceptional services to homeowners and businesses in Pittsburgh, Perryopolis, Belle Vernon, Greensburg, Bethel Park, Monroeville, Murrysville, Upper St. Clair, and surrounding areas.Expanding Services to Meet Growing DemandWith the rebrand, Weiser Painting Co. is also expanding its service offerings to meet the growing demand for professional painting solutions. The company provides residential and commercial painting, as well as specialized industrial coatings, ensuring clients receive durable, high-quality results that enhance both aesthetics and property value.Their primary services include: Interior Painting – Transforming homes and businesses with flawless finishes, expert color consultation, and meticulous application techniques.Exterior Painting – Protecting and beautifying properties with weather-resistant coatings that enhance curb appeal and durability.Cabinet Refinishing – Offering an affordable alternative to cabinet replacement, with high-end, factory-grade finishes for kitchens and bathrooms.Wood Staining – Enhancing and protecting interior and exterior wood surfaces, including decks, fences, trim, and more.Commercial Painting – Providing professional painting solutions for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, and multi-unit buildings.Industrial Coatings – Applying high-performance coatings to protect warehouses, manufacturing plants, and industrial facilities from wear and environmental factors.Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Weiser Painting Co.As Weiser Painting Co. embarks on this new chapter, the company remains deeply committed to excellence, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. The rebranding and website launch reflect the company’s dedication to staying ahead in the industry, embracing innovation, and continuing to provide top-tier painting services that customers can rely on."We are excited about what the future holds for Weiser Painting Co.," said Weiser. "This rebrand and new website mark the next step in our growth as a company, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve homeowners and businesses across Southwestern Pennsylvania with the same level of care, quality, and craftsmanship that has defined us from the beginning."Contact InformationFor more information about Weiser Painting Co.’s services or to schedule a free consultation, visit WeiserPaintingCo.com or contact the company directly:📞 Phone: (412) 559-8515📧 Email: ethan@weiserpaintingco.com🌐 Website: https://weiserpaintingco.com/ About Weiser Painting Co.Weiser Painting Co. is a professional residential and commercial painting company serving Perryopolis, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Bethel Park, Monroeville, and surrounding areas. Founded by Ethan Weiser, the company is dedicated to providing expert craftsmanship, superior customer service, and lasting painting solutions for homes and businesses. With a reputation built on precision, trust, and integrity, Weiser Painting Co. continues to be a leader in the painting industry throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

