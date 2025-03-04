From Rwanda to Ecuador, these women are leading the shift to electric transport

The pilot project trained and licensed women drivers through partnerships with local logistics companies, such as Grupo Entregas, a Fedex licensee that reduced its carbon footprint by 10 per cent.

“We are convinced that changing the mobility business model is necessary and urgent,” says Maria Paulina Romo, president of Grupo Entregas.

Meanwhile, startups in Argentina and Colombia are developing environmentally friendly transport options, including for residents with disabilities, with support from SolutionsPlus. Montevideo, Uruguay, now boasts a network of charging stations supporting the growing number of electric vehicles navigating its streets. In Buenos Aires, electric vans funded by the SOLUTIONSPlus project were crafted for last-mile logistics with Correo Argentino, increasing load capacity, reducing emissions, and empowering women as drivers to enhance sustainable and inclusive operations. Photo by SolutionsPlus/Courtesy

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 43 electric three-wheelers and 16 pedal-assist bicycles were introduced, and 45 people were trained in assembly and repairs. In Hanoi, Viet Nam, SolutionsPlus helped introduce 50 electric mopeds and train 150 drivers – nearly half of them women. Diesel buses were converted into electric vehicles in Kathmandu, Nepal. Meanwhile, in Pasig, Philippines, electric four-wheelers, known as quadricycles, now deliver the mail and collect rubbish. “With projects like SolutionsPlus we are not just introducing and testing new technologies. We’re cultivating entire ecosystems to support a shift to sustainable mobility,” says UNEP’s De Jong. Perhaps the most dramatic transformation is taking place in Rwanda. With support from UNEP, Kigali, home to 1.7 million people, has created an electric vehicle charging framework, introduced a bicycle-sharing network, and rolled out a fleet of electric buses. It has focused on creating economic opportunities for people living in poverty and women. That work culminated recently in a precedent-setting decision: in January 2025, Kigali halted the registration of petrol motorcycles for public transport, allowing only electric motorbikes. That is music to the ears of Nsanzingoma Marie Josie, 30. A single mother and former cook, she became an electric motorcycle taxi driver after taking a course offered through SolutionsPlus partner Ampersand. After paying off her vehicle through a rent-to-own program, she plans to start her own delivery company that uses electric motorcycles. “The lessons learned here will be invaluable in shaping a cleaner, zero-carbon and more inclusive urban transport landscape for the future,” says UNEP’s De Jong. UNEP’s Global Electric Mobility Program supports over 60 countries in the Global South with US$130 million in grants to transition away from fossil fuels in the transportation sector.

