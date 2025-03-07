Raef Mootassem’s Debut Book, ‘Predestined Free Will’, Promises to Take Readers on a Thought-Provoking Exploration

DUBA, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐟 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞?Have you ever wondered if your life is already planned out? Or if your choices truly shape your destiny? These are the kinds of questions that many people ask themselves, and Predestined Free Will takes readers on a journey to explore the balance between fate and free will.Released just a few weeks ago, this book presents a powerful idea: life is not random. There is a structure, a purpose, and a deeper meaning behind the things we experience. Some events may seem inevitable, yet we still have the ability to make choices—choices that define our journey.Through personal experiences, reflections, and an analytical approach, the author unravels the complex relationship between destiny and human will. This book is not about religion, nor does it push a particular belief system. Instead, it examines these ideas from a scientific and logical perspective, offering readers a fresh way to think about life’s biggest mysteries.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤?This book is for anyone who has ever questioned why things happen the way they do. Whether you are deeply philosophical or simply curious, this book speaks to anyone who has wrestled with ideas of fate, choice, and the meaning of life.There are no restrictions on age, gender, or background—if you are someone who loves to think deeply about existence and the universe, this book will challenge and inspire you.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤The author’s life has been filled with movement and change. Born in difficult circumstances, traveling across countries, and studying engineering and computer science, these experiences provided a unique lens to view the world.Through education in technology, the author began to see human beings as complex, intelligent designs—machines in flesh, built with precision and purpose. This realization sparked a lifelong journey to understand the connection between the predictability of systems and the unpredictability of human life.The contrast between the strict logic of machines and the free-flowing nature of human experience became a fascinating puzzle. This book is the result of decades of thought, observation, and conversation with people from all walks of life—laymen, scholars, and thinkers who all found the topic intriguing.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞?Many books discuss free will and destiny, but most do so through religious or spiritual perspectives. This book stands apart by taking a scientific approach, analyzing human existence in a way that is both logical and deeply personal.• It does not preach or instruct. Instead, it presents thoughts, ideas, and real-life observations, allowing readers to draw their own conclusions.• It blends technology with logic and deep thinking, showing how our understanding of human life can evolve through scientific knowledge.• It tackles big questions—Why do people suffer? Are our choices truly our own? Can we ever know the full picture of our lives?By removing religious influence and focusing purely on reasoning and observation, the book provides a neutral space for readers to explore these concepts on their own terms.𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞The ideas in this book have been forming for decades, but the world has changed dramatically in recent years. With the rise of artificial intelligence and rapid technological advancement, many of the futuristic ideas in the book are now reality.Not so long ago, it was impossible to even imagine predicting, automating, and simulating human behaviour the way we do today. As we start understanding technology, we also begin questioning are we really in control of our lives? Are we merely following patterns and algorithms like machines? Or is there still something unpredictable about our existence?This book doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but it offers a deep and thought-provoking journey into these questions.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬We doubt, get confused, or even fear the nature of life when we wonder about the balance between predestination and free will. This topic has been a hot debate among people for centuries.Predestined Free Will doesn’t promise to be a solution. Instead, it is written with the intent to guide readers who wish to think for themselves.It will encourage you to:• Reflect on their own experiences and choices.• Consider different viewpoints and perspectives.• Find clarity in their understanding of life’s purpose.Ultimately, it is a book that seeks to bring peace of mind to those who feel trapped in uncertainty. It does not force a conclusion but instead opens doors to new ways of thinking.𝐀 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝Life is unpredictable. We make choices, but sometimes things seem to happen beyond our control. Are we shaping our own paths, or are we walking a road that was already paved for us? Predestined Free Will is an invitation to step back, look at the bigger picture, and consider the possibilities.This book is a conversation between the author and the reader. It will challenge how you view life and the universe. It delivers a simple message that we aren’t mere passive observers of life. We are active participants. We make choices that alter our future in a complex way within the role fate plays in our lives.After all, given all the time and knowledge, wouldn’t we eventually understand the universe?Now, it’s your turn to ask the questions.

