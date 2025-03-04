Broadcom Launches VeloSky to Deliver Network Convergence, Transform Connectivity

New Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Solution Enables Communications Service Providers to Deliver AI-Optimized Performance, Seamless Availability, and Integrated Security

BARCELONA, Spain, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress 2025—Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today introduced VeloSky, a converged networking solution that enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to offer integrated fiber, cellular, and satellite connectivity through a single appliance. VeloSky helps service providers drive adoption and utilization of their 5G and satellite offerings, unlocking new revenue streams and diversifying business models. The new VeloSky solution is built on the VeloRAIN (Robust AI Networking) architecture which features unprecedented visibility, prioritization, and automation for enterprise networks—allowing organizations to operate more efficiently and deliver superior user experiences. ( Read the VeloRAIN press release ).

“VeloSky represents a dramatic leap forward in network convergence,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Division, Broadcom. “By unifying diverse network underlays into a single, AI-optimized platform, service providers can deliver premium, differentiated services to enterprise customers while simplifying operations and accelerating time-to-revenue.”

Addressing Market Challenges with a Unified Solution

Enterprises increasingly rely on applications that require low latency, high bandwidth, and robust security. Yet service providers today face significant challenges in meeting enterprise demand for seamless connectivity, security and experience; particularly in environments that require diverse underlays such as 5G, fiber, and satellite.

VeloSky addresses these challenges by integrating wired and wireless networks into a single solution that offers:

Business-Critical Traffic Prioritization: VeloSky allows customers to prioritize critical traffic to enable optimal application experience whether using one wired and one wireless connection, both wireless or wireless only. It features Dynamic Multipath Optimization (DMPO) to direct traffic based on real-time performance metrics and help applications perform efficiently.

VeloSky allows customers to prioritize critical traffic to enable optimal application experience whether using one wired and one wireless connection, both wireless or wireless only. It features Dynamic Multipath Optimization (DMPO) to direct traffic based on real-time performance metrics and help applications perform efficiently. Bandwidth Management: VeloSky leverages Dynamic Application-Based Slicing (DABS) to dynamically allocate bandwidth, prioritizing essential applications. By utilizing Mobile Networking Operator (MNO) industry standards for network slicing, it ensures reliable performance, even under network congestion.

VeloSky leverages Dynamic Application-Based Slicing (DABS) to dynamically allocate bandwidth, prioritizing essential applications. By utilizing Mobile Networking Operator (MNO) industry standards for network slicing, it ensures reliable performance, even under network congestion. Comprehensive Security Features: VeloSky includes Enhanced Firewall Services (EFS) for centralized, scalable protection against threats with tools like intrusion detection and prevention, URL filtering, L4-7 application-aware stateful inspection, malicious IP filtering, and traffic segmentation. This helps eliminate the need for an external legacy firewall while also providing comprehensive security.

VeloSky includes Enhanced Firewall Services (EFS) for centralized, scalable protection against threats with tools like intrusion detection and prevention, URL filtering, L4-7 application-aware stateful inspection, malicious IP filtering, and traffic segmentation. This helps eliminate the need for an external legacy firewall while also providing comprehensive security. Simplified Operations: VeloSky provides a unified platform that integrates visibility and control for networking and security, reducing complexity, time and operational costs.

By unifying diverse network types and simplifying management, VeloSky delivers enhanced value and operational efficiency for service providers.

VeloSky Simplifies Management of Multiple Networks

VeloSky delivers a fully unified, converged platform that seamlessly integrates wired and wireless networks within a single management plane. Its architecture combines advanced networking and security services, offering customers the tools they need to optimize application performance while safeguarding their networks. VeloSky is designed for and tightly integrated with service provider networks. The platform supports wired, 5G fixed wireless access and satellite connections. The convergence of wired and wireless networks eliminates the need for separate hardware devices for each type of connectivity. Additionally, VeloSky provides zero-touch provisioning, monitoring, visibility and troubleshooting using a unified console for fiber, fixed wireless access and satellite. This simplifies network management, improves efficiency, and reduces expenses while ensuring seamless connectivity for all users.

VeloSky offers service providers the tools they need to streamline operations and enhance connectivity. It lets providers address enterprise demands for secure, scalable, and reliable solutions and empowers them to remain competitive and innovative in today’s evolving digital landscape. VeloSky is available today.

Supporting Quotes

“MetTel recognizes the growing demand for network convergence driven by enterprises’ need for seamless, high-performance connectivity across diverse environments. As businesses increasingly rely on AI-driven applications and distributed workloads, the need for integrated fiber, 5G, and satellite connectivity has never been more crucial. VeloSky will allow us to deliver an AI-optimized, unified platform that enables greater reliability, enhanced security, and improved operational efficiency for our enterprise customers.” – Eddie Fox, CTO, MetTel

“Vodafone Business recognizes the transformative potential of fixed wireless access in enabling enterprises' adoption of advanced applications, including AI. Broadcom's VeloSky solution is aligned with our plans for converged connectivity; it has potential to allow us to deliver secure, high-performance, and resilient ‘network as a service’ solutions that meet the dynamic demands of businesses today.” - Fanan Henriques, Director, Products and International, Vodafone Business

“As operators invest in technologies like network slicing and private networks to drive B2B growth, they must not overlook their core enterprise customers, for whom these solutions may not be viable. Enterprises prioritize reliability, and seamless converged connectivity not only strengthens this but also creates a more compelling and stickier proposition. By enabling dynamic networking capabilities such as prioritized traffic steering—without significant cost burdens—operators can enhance enterprise core connectivity while driving greater customer loyalty and value.” – Tilly Gilbert, Consulting Director and Edge Practice Lead, STL Partners

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Media Contact:

Eloy Ontiveros

Broadcom Global Communications

1-650-427-6145

eloy.ontiveros@broadcom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.