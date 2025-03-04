Independent Evaluation Report Urges ADB to Adopt a More Systems-Based Approach in Education Sector Operations to Better Address Regional Education Challenges

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (4 March 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) should adopt a more systems-based approach to better address the complex issues facing education systems in the region, according to an Independent Evaluation Report. The evaluation assesses ADB’s contribution to education as a tool for poverty reduction and inclusive growth from 2011 to 2023.

"ADB is recognized by our developing member countries as a trusted and reliable partner, delivering successful projects and providing essential support to enhance education systems across the region. However, to be more transformative, ADB should prioritize enhanced learning quality and system-wide reforms and invest in strategic partnerships to provide more impactful support for education," said the Director General of ADB’s Independent Evaluation Department Emmanuel Jimenez.

Countries in Asia and the Pacific have made impressive progress in expanding access to education over recent decades. However, the region still faces challenges in ensuring equitable access, improving learning outcomes, and aligning the skills provided by education systems with the demands of the modern economy, the evaluation notes. As a result, many economies experience a surplus of graduates while facing skills shortages. These problems were aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite aiming to expand education sector lending to 6%–10% by 2024, ADB’s education lending is at 5%, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka accounting for almost half of the commitments. Growth has been hindered by insufficient resources, staffing, and structural changes, particularly in countries without existing education portfolios.

"Enhancing the effectiveness of sector diagnostics and strategic planning at the country level is crucial. Improved diagnostics will help ADB identify policy and institutional constraints, optimize resource allocation, and better support targeted, innovative, and impactful interventions in education across developing member countries," said evaluation team leader Ari Perdana.

Education will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping inclusive and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific. This evaluation provides a retrospective assessment of ADB's efforts and offers forward-looking guidance on how ADB can enhance its support for this critical sector.

