PRESS RELEASE: NACON: THE MOST ADVANCED RIG WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET ARRIVES ON PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLE : RIG 900 MAX HS

THE MOST ADVANCED RIG WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

ARRIVES ON PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLE : RIG 900 MAX HS

FEATURING DUAL-MODE WIRELESS, A CHARGING DOCK AND ADVANCED CUSTOMISATION VIA A DEDICATED APP

Lesquin – March 4, 2025 – NACON, a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, is excited to announce the arrival of the RIG 900 MAX HS, officially licensed for PlayStation®5 console. Featuring best-in-class low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 and paired with a seamless charging base, the 900 MAX HS allows you to game wirelessly across all your favourite devices.

The 900 MAX HS also excels in audio performance, producing accurate audio via 40mm base-boosted, high-sensitivity drivers that provide more volume with less distortion. The advanced acoustic chamber design improves listening quality while reducing audio fatigue, making it a perfect choice for all-day gaming. In addition, it boasts a chat-optimized omni-directional microphone paired with noise rejection technology. The integrated flip-to-mute function further enhances versatility, allowing gamers to take calls and communicate with their squad seamlessly.

“The 900 MAX has been one of our best-reviewed headsets, earning widespread acclaim from critics and players alike,” said RIG Head of Brand, Jack Reynolds “We’re excited to bring one of our finest headsets to PlayStation® 5 console, giving gamers comfort, performance, and versatility.”

DUAL-MODE WIRELESS

Command your audio with the versatility of dual-mode wireless on the 900 MAX HS. Low-latency 2.4GHz connection via a base station or wireless USB adapter gives you a competitive edge, while Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity allows you to game on the go. Cycle between Game, Bluetooth, or Dual-Mode, ensuring no interruptions when you are in the zone.

PREMIUM COMFORT

Engineered with reinforced steel, the 900 MAX HS showcases a lightweight headband, ensuring durability even during intense gaming sessions. Weighing in at just 290 grams, this ultralightweight headset boasts SNAP-FIT earcups with breathable fabric and a sling headband, providing unmatched comfort for all-day gaming.

MARATHON GAMING

Never run out of battery mid-game with 50-hour battery life on a 2.4GHz connection and up to 60 hours using Bluetooth. Then, dock the headset and recharge via the base station, ready to go for your next session.

WIRELESS GAMING ON STEROIDS

Officially licensed for PlayStation® 5, the 900 MAX HS, extends compatibility to PlayStation® 5 console and PC* through its USB-A 2.4GHz wireless adapter. With dual-mode functionality, you can also enjoy Bluetooth connectivity for mobile phones and portable gaming devices. Amplify your mobile gaming experience by pairing it with a Nacon MG-X or MG-X PRO controller.

ENHANCED GAME AUDIO

Powered by high-sensitivity 40mm audio drivers with enhanced bass and a precisely tuned acoustic chamber, the 900 MAX HS is designed to produce accurate audio without fatigue. Experience the advantage and immersion of enhanced game audio.

WIRELESS GAMING COMPANION

Bluetooth connectivity unlocks access to the 900 MAX Navigator app on iOS and Android devices. Pairing your headset with a mobile device unlocks advanced customisation to personalize your audio experience further. Select pre-set equaliser options for different game genres and music, or completely customise them yourself, adjust mic sensitivity or monitoring levels, and test headset functionality.

CRYSTAL CLEAR CHAT. INSTANT MUTE.

Using an omni-directional microphone paired with noise rejection technology, the 900 MAX HS provides crystal clear voice pickup in all gaming environments. Flip-to-mute functionality instantly mutes your voice without needing to interrupt your game.

RIG 900 MAX HS features:

Universal gaming headset officially licensed for PlayStation ® and compatible with PC via USB-A wireless adapter.

and compatible with PC via USB-A wireless adapter. Dual-mode wireless offers 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Durable and flexible steel headband

SNAP-FIT sizing and dual-material noise-isolating earcups for all-day comfort.

Up to 60-hour Bluetooth battery life.

Up to 50-hour 2.4GHz battery life.

Base station provides seamless charging.

900 MAX Navigator app available for advanced customisation.

Flip-to-mute mic for online and solo gaming sessions





Pricing and Availability:

The 900 MAX HS is available on nacongaming.com and at selected retailers for the recommended price of 249.90€ / 249.90$.

About RIG

RIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand’s mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

“PlayStation” and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. .

*PC compatibility not tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

