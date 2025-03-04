Sked Social expands into the Social Listening space, without the enterprise-level price tag

Sked Social CEO, Hugh Stephens Sked Social Sked Social Listening tool

In 2025, mid-market brands can’t afford to guess. Social Listening turns conversations into competitive advantage.” — Hugh Stephens

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid rapid shifts in social media algorithms and consumer behavior, mid-market brands are under unprecedented pressure to stay ahead of trends. Recognizing 2025 as a make-or-break year for social-driven growth, Sked Social has launched Social Listening—a powerful, AI-driven tool that empowers businesses and agencies to capture brand sentiment, uncover emerging trends, and benchmark against competitors—without the enterprise-size price tag. At as little as US$59/month, Sked Social aims to democratize social listening for businesses seeking actionable insights in order to build stronger, data-driven strategies.“Social media managers today are drowning in data. Our goal is to give them a lifeline: a tool that doesn’t break the bank but delivers clear, actionable insights", said Hugh Stephens, CEO of Sked Social. “The social media industry can be a challenging space—shifting algorithms, content fatigue, the sheer volume of competition, and constantly evolving consumer needs. In 2025, it’s no longer a luxury to listen intently to your audience—it’s a necessity.”Social Listening That Makes an ImpactMonitor brand sentiment—monitor mentions and comments to gauge customer perception across channels.Spot trends—detect spikes in sentiment to understand shifts in audience engagement.Analyze competitors—compare crucial metrics to outsmart rival strategies.Present insights with ease—generate presentation-ready reports, complete with AI-powered summaries, in seconds.“We specifically designed our Social Listening features to be accessible to teams who might otherwise skip advanced analytics due to cost or complexity,” said Sebastian Pedavoli, Head of Product at Sked Social. “Social listening shouldn’t be daunting—our approach is to surface the right data at the right time, so social media managers can use actionable insights to inform their strategy.”Why 2025 MattersUsers are increasingly turning to social media for discovery, with 46% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials favoring it over traditional search engines (Forbes, April 2024) . As Stephens predicts, “The next phase of social listening will connect social conversations with search behaviors, leveraging predictive AI and advanced ROI metrics.” Brands that embrace these capabilities now stand to thrive in a landscape where instant, authentic engagement can make or break a campaign.What sets Sked Social apart?Sked Social bridges the gap between basic scheduling and analytics platforms, and costlier enterprise-level solutions. Its intuitive interface, unlimited user seats, and flexible approval workflows make it ideal for teams of all sizes. Thanks to advanced AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), the platform offers:Deep historical insights to monitor sentiment over time and spot patterns.AI-powered summaries that highlight key insights to get to the “aha” moment faster.Clear, actionable reporting that’s easy to digest for executives and clients.“We’re embracing AI to reduce complexity, not add to it,” Stephens said. “Our mission is to empower social media managers to reach clarity faster and prove ROI, without draining budgets.”What is Sked Social?Sked Social is a comprehensive social media scheduling and management platform that helps businesses plan, publish, and analyze content across multiple channels, while streamlining approvals, collaboration, and reporting in one intuitive dashboard.— Eliminate stakeholder friction with a no-login approval portal and custom approval workflows.— Invite unlimited users—including team members and external stakeholders—at no extra cost.— Collaborate seamlessly with team tagging and internal comments to streamline teamwork.— Save time by automating custom reports or tailoring insights with editable summaries.— Get answers in under 4 minutes with 24/7 support from real people.— Scale affordably with flexible, predictable pricing designed to grow with your business.Social Listening available to customers from March 5, 2025. Download our media kit for imagery.For more information or to request a demo of Sked Social’s Social Listening tool, please visit skedsocial.com

