Alberta Declares March 4 as World Obesity Day, Recognizing Obesity as a Chronic Disease

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta has become the first province in Canada to officially recognize obesity as a chronic disease. Alberta’s Minister of Health, Adriana LaGrange, declared World Obesity Day in the province, marking a significant step toward improving obesity care. This declaration highlights the urgent need for evidence-based treatment, policy reform, and the elimination of weight bias in healthcare.

“I commend Obesity Canada for its dedicated efforts to support patients and their families,” said Minister LaGrange. “It is my honour to declare March 4, 2025, as World Obesity Day in Alberta, to be recognized each year moving forward.”

This declaration is a call to action for all provinces and the federal government. Obesity is not a lifestyle choice—it is a complex chronic disease requiring medical treatment. Canada has been a leader in obesity research, but now is the time to turn knowledge into better policies, care, and equitable access to treatment.

A Critical Moment for Obesity Care in Canada

This recognition follows years of advocacy from Obesity Canada, an internationally recognized leader in obesity research, education, and policy. The organization spearheaded Canada’s Adult Clinical Practice Guideline on Obesity (CPG), which set the global standard for obesity care.

“Obesity is similar to and intersects with conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and mental health, yet it continues to be treated as a personal failing rather than a disease,” said Lisa Schaffer, Executive Director of Obesity Canada. “Alberta’s recognition is a step forward, but systemic change is needed to ensure all Canadians have access to evidence-based care.”

The Cost of Inaction

Findings from The Cost of Inaction report highlight the growing health and economic impact of untreated obesity. Without immediate action, the impact on individuals, families, and the healthcare system will continue to escalate.

Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam, Scientific Director of Obesity Canada, stressed the urgency of systemic change:

“Obesity care cannot be an afterthought—it must be part of Canada’s broader healthcare strategy. The data is clear: failing to act now will lead to worsening health outcomes and an unsustainable financial burden on our healthcare systems and economy.”

From Recognition to Action

Obesity Canada is calling on policymakers, healthcare providers, and insurers to:

Integrate obesity care into primary care

Dismantle outdated policies rooted in stigma

Ensure obesity treatment is covered under public and private health plans



As March 4 marks World Obesity Day, Obesity Canada invites all Canadians to engage in education, advocacy, and action. Learn more about The Cost of Inaction report and how to support meaningful change at www.obesitycanada.ca .

For more information or to arrange interviews:

media@obesitycanada.ca

Links:

[web] www.obesitycanada.ca

[report] https://obesitycanada.ca/understanding-obesity/cost-of-inaction/

[petition] https://win.newmode.net/obesitycanada/itistimetorecognizeobesityasachronicdisease

[LinkedIn] www.linkedin.com/company/obesitycanada/

About Obesity Canada:

Obesity Canada is Canada’s authoritative voice on evidence-based approaches to obesity prevention, treatment, and policy. Our mission is to improve the lives of Canadians affected by obesity through advancing anti-discrimination, prevention, and treatment efforts.

Obesity Canada works collaboratively with strategic partners who share our mission to address the complexities of obesity. We build meaningful relationships across the obesity landscape, engaging with corporate sponsors, research institutions, business leaders, and public sector organizations to drive impactful change.

