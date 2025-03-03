Surveillance Video Leads to Arrest of Suspects in Eckington Shooting; Four Handguns Recovered

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in a non-contact shooting that occurred in the Eckington neighborhood.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, at approximately 1:51 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the reports of sounds of gunshots in the 1700 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. Officers located evidence of a shooting and property damage but did not locate a shooting victim.

During the investigation on the scene, officers reviewed surveillance video that captured the incident. The video showed multiple suspects exiting the rear of a residence, producing firearms, and shooting in the direction of a passing vehicle. The vehicle left the area prior to the police arriving, and the suspects fled back into the residence.

Without incident, officers located the suspects inside of that residence and placed them under arrest. Four handguns were recovered. One of the handguns was modified with an auto sear switch. An auto sear switch, also known as a Glock switch, is a device which converts a semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol.

As a result of the investigation by on scene officers and detectives, a 16-year-old male of Northeast, and 18-year-old Andre Chillous of Northwest, D.C., were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (gun), Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

CCN: 25028689