House Passes Four Good Government Oversight Committee Bills

WASHINGTON—The House of Representatives today passed four House Oversight and Government Reform Committee bills aimed at enhancing government transparency, cybersecurity, and national security:

H.R. 1515, the Guidance Out of Darkness (GOOD) Act: Introduced by Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the legislation requires agencies to publish their regulatory guidance on the Internet in a single, easily accessible location. By requiring guidance documents to be published in a central location, the legislation would greatly improve transparency for the public and small businesses seeking to know how agencies interpret the laws with which they must comply.

“Unfortunately, agency guidance documents are difficult to find, leaving Americans and small businesses guessing, and oftentimes struggling, to comply with the law. The Guidance Out of Darkness Act rights this wrong by requiring federal agencies to be transparent about interpretations of the law through publishing guidance in an easily accessible, online location. Laws should not be implemented based on guidance that’s kept in the dark,” said Chairman Comer.

H.R. 872, Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2025: Introduced by Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Subcommittee Ranking Member Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), the bill requires federal contractors to have a vulnerability disclosure program. This protects federal information systems from cyber-attacks by underscoring federal contractor’s unique role in securing federal agency information systems.

“This is a matter of national security,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Nancy Mace. “Federal contractors handle some of the most sensitive information and critical infrastructure in the country. Without basic vulnerability disclosure policies, we are leaving a gaping hole in our cybersecurity defenses. This bipartisan bill ensures contractors uphold the same cybersecurity standards as federal agencies, reducing risks before they turn into catastrophic breaches.”

H.R. 856, Safe and Smart Federal Procurement Act: Introduced by Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), this bill requires the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to evaluate the Lowest Price Technically Acceptable (LPTA) provisions in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to determine if the LPTA purchasing process creates any national security risks for federal agencies by incentivizing them to focus procurement on price over any other technical or operational factors.

“As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, ensuring proper governance and efficiency in federal operations are paramount concerns of mine,” said Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla). “Federal procurement processes—although often overlooked—are critical to the operation of our government and necessitate comprehensive assessment. Simply put, affordability considerations and associated national security risks of procurement procedures must be thoroughly evaluated. I am once again proud to receive the broad, bipartisan support of my colleagues on this common-sense proposal and look forward to its successful passage on the floor of the United States Senate.”

H.R. 758, Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act: Introduced by Oversight Committee Ranking Member Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), this legislation requires the U.S. Postal Service to track and report injuries and fatalities related to mail transportation vehicles.

“The Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act increases transparency over the Postal Service’s transportation policies in order to ensure American lives are protected and avoidable tragedies decline,” said Chairman Comer. “This legislation will make our roadways safer by requiring the Postal Service to immediately implement proper oversight protocols.”