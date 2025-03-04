Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clark

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 / approximately 0954hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant St, Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Teressa Prucha

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/03/2025 at approximately 0954hrs, VSP - Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance on Pleasant St in Bethel. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Teressa Prucha had broken into an occupied dwelling and caused damage to the residence. Prucha was placed under arrest and brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Prucha was later issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 03/05/25 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of burglary and unlawful mischief. She was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $1500 bail.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: 1500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







