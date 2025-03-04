Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 / approximately 0954hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant St, Bethel VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Teressa Prucha
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/03/2025 at approximately 0954hrs, VSP - Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance on Pleasant St in Bethel. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Teressa Prucha had broken into an occupied dwelling and caused damage to the residence. Prucha was placed under arrest and brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Prucha was later issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 03/05/25 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of burglary and unlawful mischief. She was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $1500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: 1500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
