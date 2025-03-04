Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,780 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2001153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clark                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 / approximately 0954hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant St, Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief


ACCUSED: Teressa Prucha                                                

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/03/2025 at approximately 0954hrs, VSP - Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance on Pleasant St in Bethel. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Teressa Prucha had broken into an occupied dwelling and caused damage to the residence. Prucha was placed under arrest and brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Prucha was later issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 03/05/25 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of burglary and unlawful mischief. She was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $1500 bail.  



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: 1500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more