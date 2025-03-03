Speech by Minister In the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman during the Committee of Supply Debate, 3 March 2025

1 Mr Chairman, MPs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Sharael Taha, and Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant asked about the situation in Gaza, what Singapore has done to address the situation, and what more we can do to support a de-escalation of the conflict.

2 MP Lim Biow Chuan asked how Singapore has supported the Palestinian Authority through the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

3 Please allow me to take these questions together. I will respond in Malay.

4 Tuan Pengerusi, selama lebih 16 bulan, kita telah dibelenggu dengan berita dan gambar-gambar yang memilukan berkaitan dengan krisis kemanusiaan yang amat dahsyat di Gaza. Bak kata pepatah “berat mata memandang, berat lagi bahu yang memikul”.

[English Translation: For the past 16 months, we are witnessing a terrible humanitarian tragedy in Gaza through heart wrenching images. There is a Malay saying “berat mata memandang, berat lagi bahu yang memikul” (it is hard for the person seeing, it is even harder for the person experiencing.)]

5 Kita melihat bukan sahaja kehancuran kehidupan tapi juga kemusnahan tempat tinggal dan keruntuhan masyarakat di Gaza. Para penduduk Gaza kekurangan keperluan asas seperti air yang bersih, makanan, bekalan elektrik dan ubat-ubatan. Keadaan semakin mencengkam dengan mulanya bulan Ramadan kerana mereka terpaksa melaksanakan ibadah puasa mereka tanpa keperluan asas kemanusiaan yang amat diperlukan.

[English Translation: Families have been torn apart, and entire communities and homes have been destroyed. People in Gaza lack access to basic necessities like water, food, electricity, and medicine. The situation is even more critical as we begin the holy month of Ramadan for the people of Gaza to observe their fast under such circumstances.]

6 Pada masa sama juga, kita kekal prihatin terhadap tebusan-tebusan Hamas yang kini, sudah ditawan selama lebih 500 hari.

[English Translation: At the same time, we remain deeply concerned about the hostages still held captive by Hamas for over 500 days now.]

7 Kita merasa lega sedikit dan mengalu-alukan perjanjian gencatan senjata pelbagai fasa yang tercapai baru-baru ini. Perjanjian gencatan senjata ini memberi sedikit harapan baru kepada penduduk Gaza menuju ke arah kedamaian yang mereka idam-idamkan.

[English Translation: We welcome the multi-phase ceasefire and hostage release agreement. It provides a ray of hope for the people of Gaza towards the peace that they dream of.]

8 Kini, fasa pertama gencatan senjata dan pembebasan tebusan telah berakhir. Kami menggesa semua pihak berusaha dengan giat untuk segera mencapai perjanjian Fasa kedua.

[English Translation: Phase one of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement has formally ended. We urge all parties to quickly come to an agreement on Phase two.]

9 Dalam pada itu, Singapura terus berpendirian tegas bahawa bantuan kemanusiaan kepada penduduk Gaza mesti dibenarkan berterusan untuk meringankan beban krisis kemanusiaan di sana. Justeru itu, kami amat prihatin dan bimbang terhadap keputusan terkini Israel untuk tidak membenarkan bantuan kemanusiaan memasuki Carikan Gaza.

[English Translation: In the meantime, humanitarian assistance must be allowed access to continue to alleviate the dire situation. We are deeply concerned over Israel’s latest decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid and supplies into the Gaza Strip.]

10 Kami menggesa semua pihak supaya berusaha gigih memastikan semua yang mungkin untuk mencapai perjanjian gencatan senjata yang berkekalan yang dapat merintis jalan bagi pembebasan semua tebusan.

[English Translation: We urge all parties to do their utmost to reach agreement on a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza.]

11 Rakyat Singapura akui betapa rumitnya konflik Israel-Palestin ini. Dan konflik ini akan menjadi lebih rumit lagi jika kita ambil kira konteks geopolitik yang lebih luas di Timur Tengah.

[English Translation: Singaporeans recognise the deep complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and its intersection with broader geopolitical realities. The conflict will be even more complicated if we take into account the wider geopolitical context in the Middle East.]

12 Tuan pengerusi, sebenarnya konflik ini merupakan persengketaan yang sudah berlaku berabad-abad lamanya, mungkin juga berkurun-kurun lamanya, dan ia membabitkan pelbagai pihak di peringkat negara dan bukan negara (atau state and non-state actors).

[English Translation: It is a long-standing feud going back centuries involving multiple state and non-state actors.]

13 Yang penting, kita perlu tahu bahawa konflik ini bukan perbalahan antara kaum yang berlainan agama. Ia adalah pertempuran politik untuk menuntut wilayah, untuk penentuan diri atau (self-determination), untuk meningkatkan jati diri masing masing, dan memartabatkan maruah bangsa mereka.

[English Translation: The conflict is not a clash between people of different faiths. It is a political battle for territory, self-determination, identity, and human dignity.]

Singapore’s Approach / Pendekatan Singapura

14 Pendekatan Singapura terhadap konflik ini sudah lama kita kekalkan, dan konsisten. Ia berpandu pada undang-undang antarabangsa. Kami sudah menerangkan pedekatan Singapura beberapa kali sebelum ini. Izinkan saya menerangkan sekali lagi dengan lebih terperinci tunggak-tunggak utama pendirian kita mengenai konflik Israel-Palestin ini.

[English Translation: Singapore’s approach towards the Israel-Palestine conflict is one that is long-standing, consistent, and guided by international law. While these have been highlighted before, it is useful to remind ourselves of the key tenets guiding our position.]

15 Pertama, kami percaya bahawa satu-satunya jalan yang munasabah kearah penyelesaian yang menyeluruh, saksama dan akan bertahan terhadap konflik ini adalah penyelesaian dua negara yang dirundingkan, selaras dengan ketetapan-ketetapan Majlis Keselamatan PBB yang berkaitan dengan isu ini.

[English Translation: First, we believe that the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution is a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.]

16 Huraian dua negara bermakna bahawa Israel dan Palestin saling mengiktiraf hak masing-masing untuk wujud sebagai sebuah negara dan saling hidup bersebelahan dalam keadaan aman dan selamat.

[English Translation: A two-state solution means that both Israelis and Palestinians mutually recognise each other’s right to exist as a state and to live alongside each other in peace and security.]

17 Kedua, pendirian Singapura terhadap huraian dua negara yang dirundingkan bermakna Singapura telah dengan secara konsisten menyokong hak rakyat Palestin untuk memiliki tanah air mereka sendiri.

[English Translation: Second, our position on the negotiated two-state solution means that Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own.]

18 Pada Bulan Mei 2024, kami telah mengundi unutk menyokong ketetapan di Perhimpunan Agung PBB yang menyokong kemasukan Palestin sebagai anggota PBB.

[English Translation: In May 2024, we voted in favour of a resolution at the UN General Assembly supporting the admission of Palestine as a UN member.]

19 Secara dasarnya, Singapura bersedia untuk mengiktiraf kenegaraan Palestin dan kami akan bertindak sewajarnya pada masa yang sesuai.

[English Translation: Singapore is prepared in-principle to recognise Palestinian statehood and will make this move at the appropriate time.]

20 Namun, terlebih dahulu, kita perlu pastikan bahawa langkah sedemikian dapat membawa kepada keamanan dan ketetapan dua negara yang dirundingkan. Ini bermakna, perlu adanya pemerintah yang berkesan di Palestin. Sebuah pemerintah yang menolak keganasan dengan tegas dan bersedia menerima hak Israel untuk wujud sebagai sebuah negara sama seperti wujudnya negara Palestin yang mereka inginkan.

[English Translation: We first need to be sure that such a move will facilitate progress towards peace and a negotiated two-state solution. There will need to be an effective Palestinian government. A government that firmly rejects violence and is ready to accept Israel’s right to exist as a state just as they want the Palestinian state to exist.]

21 Ketiga, Singapura telah menyeru Israel untuk membatalkan segala langkah sepihak yang akan mengubah kedudukan Baitulmaqdis. Singapura juga menolak kegiatan-kegiatan penempatan Israel, yang akan merumitkan pencapaian penyelesaian dua negara yang munasabah. Kami juga telah mengecam pelanggaran undang-undang antarabangsa dan tindakan sepihak yang cuba mengubah keadaan sekarang atau mengubah (status quo).

[English Translation: Third, Singapore has called upon Israel to rescind all unilateral measures taken to change the status of Jerusalem. We have also rejected illegal Israeli settlement activities, which make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-state solution. We have called out violations of international law and unilateral actions that attempt to change the status quo.]

22 Kami telah menerangkan perkara ini di beberapa sidang Parlimen sebelum ini. Ia juga dicerminkan melalui undian Singapura di Perhimpunan Agung PBB.

[English Translation: This position has been stated on past occasions in Parliament and reflected through our votes at the UN.]

23 Tuan Pengerusi, izinkan saya mengedarkan satu carta yang menunjukkan undian Singapura terhadap beberapa ketetapan Perhimpunan Agung PBB berkaitan dengan isu Israel-Palestin sebelum ini dan selepas apa yang berlaku pada Oktober 2023. Tuan Pengerusi, sebenarnya carta ini menunjukkan pendirian konsisten Singapura dengan undian-undian yang menyokong ketetapan-ketetapan yang berkaitan dengan isu Palestin.

[English Translation: Sir, with your permission, may I distribute a table on Singapore’s voting position on key UN resolutions on the Israel-Palestine issue and since the events of October 2023. It shows our consistent position and votes supporting the relevant resolutions on the Palestinian issue.]

24 Keempat, Singapura secara konsisten telah mengecam tindakan keganasan yang dilakukan kumpulan-kumpulan seperti Hamas.

[English Translation: Fourth, Singapore has consistently condemned acts of terror committed by groups such as Hamas.]

25 Kita perlu ingat bahawa lebih 1,200 warga Israel dan rakyat negara lain telah terkorban dalam serangan ganas Hamas pada 7 Oktober 2023. Ramai diantara mereka merupakan warga awam lelaki, perempuan dan kanak-kanak yang ketika itu sedang menjalani kehidupan harian mereka. Mereka tidak bersalah tetapi mereka menjadi mangsa!

[English Translation: It bears remembering that over 1,200 Israeli and foreign civilians were killed during Hamas’ terror attacks on 7 October 2023. Many were ordinary men, women, and children going about their daily lives. They were innocent victims who died.]

26 Hamas juga telah menawan 251 individu, termasuk warganegara ASEAN sebagai tebusan.

[English Translation: Hamas also captured 251 individuals, including ASEAN nationals, and held them hostage.]

27 Kelakunan tidak berperikemanusiaan ini tidak boleh diterima sama sekali.

[English Translation: There cannot be any justifications whatsoever for these acts.]

28 Singapura tidak boleh dan tidak akan bekerjasama dengan mana-mana kumpulan termasuk Hamas yang enggan menolak keganasan malah terus mengunakan keganasan untuk mencapai matlamat mereka dan yang menafikan hak Israel untuk wujud.

[English Translation: Singapore cannot and will not work with any group, including Hamas, which refuses to denounce the violence of terrorism and instead continues to use violence to achieve their goals, and and rejects the right of Israel to exist.]

29 Kelima, walaupun setiap negara mempunyai hak untuk membela diri sendiri, tindakan yang diambil mesti mematuhi undang-undang antarabangsa termasuk undang-undang kemanusiaan antarabangsa.

[English Translation: Fifth, while countries have the right of self-defence, their actions must comply with international law, including international humanitarian law.]

30 Selapas serangan 7 Oktober 2023, kami telah mengiktiraf hak Israel untuk membela dirinya. Jika perkara yang sama berlaku kepada Singapura dan kita menjadi sasaran serangan bersenjata, kita juga akan secara tegas membela negara kita seperti yang diperuntukkan dibawah Artikel 51 Piagam PBB. Tetapi, kami juga telah secara terang menyatakan bahawa respons ketenteraan Israel di Gaza telah melampaui batas. Kami telah dengan tegas menyatakan hal ini dalam perbincangan kami dengan pihak Israel.

[English Translation: Following the 7 October 2023 attacks, we affirmed Israel’s right to self-defence. In a scenario where Singapore is subject to an armed attack, we would similarly need to assert and exercise our right to self-defence as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter. However, we have made clear, including in our interactions with the Israelis, that their military response in Gaza has gone too far. We have firmly stated this in our discussions with the Israeli side.]

31 Ini bukan perkara berkaitan dengan prinsip sahaja atau sesuatu yang hanya di tahap teori sahaja, dan sesuatu yang tidak mungkin berlaku kepada kita. Ia merupakan nadi utama wujudnya Singapura sebagai sebuah negara yang merdeka dan berdaulat.

[English Translation: This is not just a matter of principle, or a theoretical issue that is unlikely to happen to us. These principles strike at the heart of Singapore’s existence as an independent and sovereign nation.]

32 Sebagai sebuah negara yang kecil – dan kita harap bahawa negara lain juga bersetuju – kita tidak boleh menerima sebarang pihak yang menafikan hak kewujudan Singapura atau cuba untuk memudaratkan negara kita dan kehidupan raykat Singapura.

[English Translation: As a small country, and we hope that other countries also agree, we cannot brook any entity that denies Singapore’s right to exist or seeks to cause our country and people harm.]

33 Sesetengah rakyat Singapura ingin pemerintah melakukan lebih dari sekadar memberi bantuan kemanusiaan kepada mangsa Gaza. Mereka mendesak pemerintah untuk mengambil tindakan yang lebih tegas terhadap Israel. Ada yang bertanya mengapa Singapura tidak memutuskan segala hubungan dan urusan dengan Israel. Mereka ingin Singapura mengenakan sekatan sepihak terhadap Israel. Pada mereka ini semua menunjukkan sokongan Singapura terhadap Palestin. Pemerintah berpendirian ini bukanlah langkah yang wajar atau produktif.

[English Translation: Some Singaporeans want the Government to go beyond the provision of humanitarian assistance and to take a stronger stance against Israel. Some have asked why Singapore does not sever all ties with Israel or impose unilateral sanctions on it, in support of Palestine. They want Singapore to impose unilateral sanctions on Israel. To them, this is all a step towards showing Singapore’s support for Palestine. However, this is not the most productive approach.]

34 Kami faham rakyat Singpura mempunyai pandangan yang berbeza. Ada yang aktif dan tegas dalam meluahkan pandangan mereka, termasuk kepada Anggota Parlimen (AP) mereka.

[English Translation: We understand that Singaporeans have a diversity of opinions. Some have been quite active and assertive in expressing their views, including to their Members of Parliament (MPs.)]

35 Tetapi yang penting kita perlu memahami bahawa pendekatan Singapura terhadap dasar luar negara adalah konsisten sejak sekian lamanya. Kita akan mengambil tindakan yang mengutamakan kepentingan Singapura. Ia tidak boleh berdasarkan di mana kita berpihak.

[English Translation: It is crucial to understand that Singapore’s approach to foreign policy is consistent and long-standing. We act based on what is in our national interests. It is not based on us choosing one side over another.]

36 Kita tidak harus mempunyai prasangka dan terbawa-bawa dengan emosi dalam cara kita melakar dan mengamalkan dasar luar negara kita terhadap konflik ini, mahupun terhadap konflik-konflik lain atau isu-isu antarabangsa yang lain.

[English Translation: We must remain clear-eyed and not allow our emotions to dictate the manner in which Singapore conducts our foreign policy, on this conflict or on any other international issue.]

37 Tuan Pengerusi, dalam kita terus memahami konflik yang berlaku sekarang ini, wajar untuk kita beringat bahawa setakat ini, semua negara Arab yang mempunyai hubungan diplomatik dengan Israel sebelum serangan 7 Oktober 2023, tidak mengambil langkah untuk memutuskan hubungan mereka dengan Israel.

[English Translation: It worth noting that all Arab states which have diplomatic relations with Israel prior to the 7 October 2023 attacks have not severed ties with Israel.]

38 Sebaliknya, mereka tertumpu kepada mempergiatkan proses diplomasi dan telah mengambil langkah yang membina atau (constructive) bagi meringankan kesengsaraan penduduk Gaza melalui bantuan kemanusiaan.

[English Translation: They are instead focused on active diplomacy and have taken constructive steps to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza through humanitarian aid.]

39 Negara-negara, lain sama dengan Singapura telah berpendirian sedemikian kerana kami sedar bahawa mengambil pendekatan yang mendadak, seperti memutuskan hubungan dengan Israel, akan merumitkan lagi ketidakstabilan rantau tersebut. Kami semua berpendirian bahawa keterlibatan, dan bukan perasingan, adalah langkah terbaik untuk mengekalkan prospek mencapai huraian dua negara yang kita semua inginkan untuk Israel dan Palestin.

[English Translation: These countries, including Singapore, have taken this position because we are aware that taking a sudden, drastic approach, such as cutting ties with Israel, will further complicate the region’s instability. We are of the opinion that engagement, rather than isolation, is the best path forward to keep the prospects of a two-state solution alive.]

40 Melalui proses diplomasi yang giat, Singapura terus mencari peluang melibatkan dan mendorong semua pihak yang terbabit untuk mencari kesepakatan jangka panjang yang dapat membawa kepada keamanan dan kestabilan serantau.

[English Translation: Through active diplomacy, Singapore will continue to find opportunities to engage and encourage all relevant parties to pursue a longer-term solution that will bring about regional peace and stability.]

41 Hubungan berterusan kami dengan Israel telah membolehkan kami mencapai atau menyampaikan pandangan ikhlas kami tentang konflik ini kepada pemimpin-pemimpin mereka termasuk pandangan kami bahawa tindakan mereka telah melampaui batas. Ia juga telah mempermudahkan pasukan Angkatan Udara Singapura mendapatkan kebenaran dari pihak Israel untuk melepaskan bantuan kemanusiaan menerusi udara pada tahun lalu serta membenarkan kita melancarkan pengangkutan makanan kedalam Gaza melalui pelabuhan Ashdod di Israel.

[English Translation: Our continued relations with Israel allow us to directly convey our candid views on the conflict to Israeli leaders, including our view that their actions have gone too far. It has also facilitated the conveyance of humanitarian aid into Gaza. This included obtaining the necessary clearances to conduct airdrops by the RSAF, as well as to convey food items into Gaza which were transported via the Ashdod port in Israel.]

42 Pada bulan Mac tahun lalu, Menteri Vivian Balakrishnan telah mengunjungi Timur Tengah, termasuk Israel dan Wilayah Palestin, bersama dengan delegasi Parlimen Singapura, termasuk anggota parti pembangkang.

[English Translation: Last March, Minister Vivian Balakrishan visited the Middle East, including Israel and the Palestinian Territories, with a cross-party parliamentary delegation.]

43 Semasa lawatan saya ke Mesir, Jordan dan Bahrain sepanjang empat bulan yang lalu, saya berpeluang berinteraksi dengan beberapa Menteri negara-negara Arab untuk lebih memahami keprihatinan mereka serta prospek kedudukan Gaza.

[English Translation: During my visits to Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain over the past four months, I engaged various Arab ministers to better understand their concerns and the outlook for Gaza.]

44 Jelas mereka tetap mengambil berat tentang ketegangan meruncing di Timur Tengah dan perlunya huraian terhadap konflik Israel-Palestin, melalui huraian dua negara dan jaminan keselamatan buat kedua-dua pihak. Pendirian mereka sama dengan pendirian Singapura – iaitu, kita perlu memastikan talian hubungan antara kita dengan kedua-dua Israel and Palestin terus terbuka.

[English Translation: They too see a need for a resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including through a two-state solution and the guarantee of security for both sides. They also believe that we need to keep the lines of communication with the Israelis and Palestinians open.]

45 Pada masa yang sama, kami sedar akan keterbatasan peranan yang dapat Singapura mainkan.

[English Translation: At the same time, we are realistic about the role we can play.]

46 Kita harus terima bahawa untuk mencapai kejayaan positif dalam hubungan antara Israel dengan Palestin kepimpinan kedua-dua pihak perlu mempunyai tekad dan keberanian untuk mengetepikan perbezaan, untuk bersedia melangkah kehadapan bersama, dan bersedia untuk bertolak-ansur – ini yang akan membawa kepada huraian dua negara yang bertahan.

[English Translation: We must accept that a breakthrough in Israel-Palestine relations will only be possible if leaders on both sides have the will and courage to set aside differences, and to make progress and concessions to arrive at the two-state solution, however difficult this may seem at present.]

47 Dalam perjuangan ini, yang amat penting adalah kestabilan politik dan sokongan domestik yang padu dalam Israel dan Palestin supaya proses mencari kedamaian boleh berhasil.

[English Translation: It is also crucial for there to be political stability and strong domestic support within Israel and Palestine for this to succeed.]

48 Kami terus menggesa agar Israel dan Palestin meneruskan rundingan langsung, dan mengelak dari sebarang tindakan sepihak, terutamanya keganasan, yang tidak akan menyumbang kepada proses pendamaian.

[English Translation: We continue to urge the Israelis and Palestinians to resume direct negotiations, and to refrain from any unilateral actions, especially violence, which would be unhelpful to the peace process.]

49 Sementara itu, Singapura dan rakyatnya boleh terus menyalurkan segala sumber yang ada secara produktif – khususnya menyumbang kepada bantuan kemanusiaan.

[English Translation: This may take a long time. In the meantime, what Singapore and Singaporeans can do is to channel our focus and resources in a productive manner, towards humanitarian assistance.]

Singapore’s Contributions for Gaza / Sumbangan Singapura Kepada Gaza

50 Sejak tercetusnya konflik Gaza yang terkini, rakyat Singapura dari setiap lapisan masyarakat telah menderma dengan begitu murah hati dan ikhlas, sama ada dalam bentuk wang atau barangan, untuk sumbangan bantuan kemanusiaan ke Gaza.

[English Translation: Singaporeans from all walks of life, of different faiths and age groups, have donated significantly and sincerely, both in cash and in kind, towards the provision of critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza.]

51 Ia terbit daripada keinginan melakukan yang terbaik untuk meringankan kesengsaraan penduduk Gaza.

[English Translation: This stems from a desire to do what we can to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.]

52 Ini mencerminkan perpaduan serta jati diri kita dan nilai-nilai murni masyarakat Singapura – sebuah masyarakat yang mempunyai sifat ihsan, inklusif dan bersatu padu.

[English Translation: This is a strong reflection of our shared values as a compassionate, inclusive, and cohesive society.]

53 Kami telah menghulurkan beberapa pakej bantuan kemanusiaan berjumlah 19 juta dollar ke Gaza sepanjang 16 bulan yang lalu.

[English Translation: We have provided seven tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza over the past 16 months.]

54 Pada November 2023, saya telah melawat ke pusat Bulan Sabit Merah Mesir, dan melihat serta meyertai proses pembungkusan barang-barang keperluan yang ditujukan ke Gaza.

[English Translation: During my visit to the Egyptian Red Cresent in November 2023, I participated in the packing of essential items destined for Gaza.]

55 Baru bulan lepas, kami telah menyampaikan pakej bantuan ketujuh dari Singapurayang termasuk dari makanan, serta bekalan perubatan dan kebersihan, melalui pesawat Pengangkut Tangki Pelbagai Peranan (MRTT) RSAF dengan bantuan Pertubuhan Amal Hashemite Jordan (JHCO).

[English Translation: Just last month, we sent off our seventh tranche of aid comprising food, as well as medical and hygiene supplies, using the RSAF’s Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, with the assistance of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).]

56 Singapura akan terus melakukan apa yang termampu untuk menyumbang secara dua hala mahupun secara bekerjasama dengan rakan-rakan di Timur Tengah.

[English Translation: Singapore will continue to do what we can to contribute bilaterally and in partnership with others in the region.]

57 Saya berharap rakyat Singapura dapat terus menderma dengan murah hati kepada inisiatif pengumpulan dana untuk Gaza, termasuk kempen pengumpulan dana RLAF ataupun (Rahmatan Lil Alamin) semasa bulan Ramadan dengan kerjasama M3 yang baru dilancar hujung minggu lalu. Saya terharu atas sokongan yang diterimasetakat ini. Dengan sasaran $600,000 kerana memperingati ulangtahun Singapura yang ke 60, project SG60 M3 ini telah berjaya mengumpul $166,000 hanya pada minggu pertama sahaja. Saya yakin rakyat Singapura akan terus memberi sumbangan mereka kepada projek pengumpulan dana ini serta projek pengumpulan dana Pertubuhan Palang Merah Singapura.

[English Translation: I hope Singaporeans will continue to donate generously to fundraising initiatives for Gaza, including the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation’s (RLAF’s) current fundraiser with M3@town during Ramadan. I am heartened at the support we have received thus far. With a target of raising $600,000 as we commemorate our 60th year of independence, this SG60 project by M3 has raised $166,000 in the first week of its launch last week. I am confident that Singaporeans will continue to support this initiative along with the Singapore Red Cross’ ongoing fundraiser for Gaza.]

58 Selain bantuan kemanusiaan, Singapura tetap komited untuk menyokong usaha pembangunan modal insan atau (human capital development) Pihak Berkuasa Palestin melalui Program Kerjasama Singapura, termasuk Pakej Bantuan Teknikal Dipertingkatkan atau (ETAP).

[English Translation: Beyond humanitarian aid, we remain committed to supporting the Palestinian Authority’s human capital development efforts through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, including the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP).]

59 Kami berharap segala usaha giat kami untuk menyalurkan bantuan teknikal kepada rakyat Palestin akan menyumbang kepada persiapan mereka untuk mencapai kenegaraan jua akhirnya.

[English Translation: In redoubling our efforts to provide technical assistance to the Palestinian people, we hope that this will contribute towards their preparation for eventual statehood.]

Maintaining Unity in Singapore on Foreign Policy / Mengekalkan Perpaduan Negara dalam Dasar Luar Negeri

60 Tuan Pengerusi, pemerintah akur konflik ini memberi kesan emosi yang mendalam dikalangan rakyat Singapura lebih-lebih lagi untuk Masyarakat Melayu-Islam kita. Ramai merasa marah dan bersimpati terhadap penderitaan mangsa-mangsa yang tidak berdosa.

[English Translation: This is a conflict with strong emotional resonance amongst Singaporeans, especially our Malay-Muslim community. Many experience anger due to their sympathy for the innocent victims.]

61 Akan tetapi, kita tidak boleh membiarkan diri kita dipengaruhi mereka yang cuba menggunakan konflik ini untuk menghasut keganasan dan kebencian dan memecah-belahkan kita. Yang lebih penting lagi, kita tidak boleh membenarkan isu ini dipolitikkan.

[English Translation: But we must not allow ourselves to be influenced by those who seek to use this conflict to divide us and to incite violence and hatred. More importantly, we must not allow an issue like this to be politicised.]

62 Berkaitan ini, saya rasa bangga mendapati semua anggota dewan ini, termasuk anggota-anggota pembangkang, faham betapa rumitnya situasi di Gaza dan menyokong pendekatan pemerintah selepas serangan 7 Oktober. Malah, AP Gerald Giam merupakan anggota delegasi Menteri Vivian yang telah ke Israel dan Wilayah Palestin tahun lalu untuk menyaksikan sendiri keadaan di sana, termasuk menyedari pentingnya pendirian dan pendekatan Singapura terhadap konflik ini.

[English Translation: I am glad to note that Members of this House, regardless of political affiliation, understand the complexity of the situation and have supported the Government’s approach following the 7 October attacks. In fact, MP Gerald Giam was part of Minister Vivian’s delegation to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to see the situation first-hand, including the significance of our position and approach.]

63 Tuan Pengerusi, rakyat Singapura, termasuk masyarakat melayu-Islam kita telah menunjukkan kematangan dalam kita menangani isu ini. Kita menghormati pendirian yang mungkin berbeza tetapi kita bersedia untuk mengutamakan kepentingan Singapura dan terus melindungi perpaduan masyarakat dan negara. Pemerintah Singapura akan terus mendekati rakyat Singapura untuk menjelaskan pendirian kita mengenai isu-isu geopolitik dan kepentingan serta prinsip-prinsip asas yang menjadi tunjang dasar luar negara kita demi memastikan kemaslahatan dan kemakmuran rakyat Singapura.

[English Translation: Singaporeans, including the Malay-Muslim community, have shown maturity in the way we manage this situation. We mutually respect each other’s views that may differ, but we agree to place Singapore’s interests ahead to protect the social cohesion and stability in Singapore. The Singapore Government will continue to actively engage Singaporeans to explain our positions on geopolitical issues including the fundamental interests and principles that underpin our foreign policy to ensure peace and stability for Singaporeans.]

COS Speech (in English)

64 Mr Chairman, allow me to continue my speech in English.

65 I just spoke about the humanitarian assistance that Singapore and Singaporeans are providing to the civilians who are suffering in Gaza.

66 We have been in close coordination with countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, to better understand the priorities on the ground, the type of essential supplies that are needed, and to ensure that our aid reaches those who need it most.

67 The crisis in Gaza illustrates the importance of building goodwill and trust with our partners in the Middle East. Continuing to do so will allow us to better navigate complex regional geopolitics, as well as to seize emerging opportunities for joint collaboration.

68 MPs Gan Thiam Poh and Wan Rizal asked about Singapore’s efforts to deepen relations with the Middle East.

69 Saudi Arabia is a major player in the Middle East and is undergoing rapid socioeconomic changes under its Vision 2030 masterplan. Singapore will establish a Strategic Partnership Council, to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman. This new platform will allow both leaders to chart the strategic direction of our bilateral relations.

70 The UAE is our largest trading partner in the region. Under the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership signed in 2019, we continue to deepen our multifaceted cooperation in fields such as public service cooperation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and civil nuclear energy. Last October, we welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed to Singapore.

71 With Qatar, we share mutual interests and enjoy strong cooperation. Qatar will host the 3rd Implementing Monitoring Mechanism later this year, which will facilitate further bilateral partnerships and initiatives.

72 Oman is an emerging market that presents opportunities for Singapore companies. Minister Shanmugam and I co-chaired the 2nd Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue in Muscat in January 2025, where we discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in digital economy, renewable energy, and security cooperation.

73 Minister Balakrishnan spoke about the changing geopolitical realities confronting Singapore and the future ahead. The world is evolving at breakneck speed.

74 Established global norms which served as the bedrock of the rules-based multilateral system are being challenged. There are increasing areas of contestation, and a multipolar order is emerging.

75 It has become even more important for Singaporeans to remain united to weather the oncoming storms.

76 Having strong and united domestic support for Singapore’s foreign policy will facilitate MFA’s mission of advancing Singapore’s interests abroad. We do this by: First, fostering coalitions of like-minded partners to advance common goals such as upholding international law and multilateralism. Second, ensuring that our voice is heard in developing international norms and rules, through our active participation in, and leadership of, international organisations such as the UN, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). Third, by laying the groundwork for deeper and more sustained engagements with our international partners.

77 Some Singaporeans have asked how Singapore’s relations with international partners bring material benefits to them.

78 While these benefits may not always be immediately visible or tangible, fostering friendly relations with other countries allows us to: One, ensure Singapore’s continued peace and prosperity, by ensuring that others have a stake in our survival; and two, position Singapore at the forefront of emerging and frontier areas of growth, including shaping new norms with like-minded countries.

79 To do so, we must remain nimble in navigating the uncertain geopolitical environment by being relevant to our partners. By building new links and maintaining bridges with friends from all around the world, Singapore is able to advance our interests and remain relevant and trusted in today’s complex international environment.

Expanding Singapore’s Global Network to Seize Opportunities

80 MPs Joan Pereira, Lim Biow Chuan, and Gan Thiam Poh asked how Singapore has been deepening relations with emerging markets and India.

81 Last year was a busy year in our engagement of Latin America. Brazil held the G20 Presidency and Peru chaired APEC. Many Singapore leaders and officials attended various meetings and met their foreign counterparts in that region.

82 During my visits last year to Latin America, I explored ways to broaden our political and economic ties, by leveraging free trade agreements that Singapore had signed with the Southern Common Market (also known as MERCOSUR) and the Pacific Alliance.[1]

83 These agreements, when entered into force, will increase opportunities for trade and investment, lower the costs of trade for our companies, create jobs for Singaporeans, and grow our economy.

84 For instance, Brazil is already an important source of frozen chicken and beef.

85 These agreements will not only further grow our trade with Latin America, but also strengthen Singapore’s food resilience and add diversity to the range of products and services available to us, including carbon credits.

86 We are also looking to deepen our links with Africa.

87 Last year, I visited Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria, two major political and economic powerhouses in Africa, to engage key leaders and to understand their priorities and where Singapore can fit in.

88 This year, we will host the Singapore-Africa Ministerial Exchange Visit and the Africa-Singapore Business Forum, to promote political and business engagements.

89 We will also leverage South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency to step up our engagement of African countries through bilateral exchanges, capacity building, and cooperation in FinTech and digitalisation. This will help to facilitate Singapore companies interested in exploring commercial opportunities in Africa and build goodwill and support for Singapore.

90 India remains an important strategic and economic partner.

91 During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore last September, we agreed to upgrade relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will include the expansion of cooperation into new and forward-looking areas such as semiconductor ecosystems, next-generation industrial parks, and skilling.

92 We will continue to leverage the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable platform to deliver concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes in areas such as digitalisation, skills development, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity. We will also build up our relations at the regional and state levels.

93 In stepping up our engagement of these emerging markets and regions, MFA seeks to expand cooperation in new areas for mutual benefit and to build goodwill and support for Singapore bilaterally and in international bodies. This will put Singapore in a good position to seize opportunities and work together with our partners.

Working with our Neighbours to Achieve Collective Peace and Prosperity

94 MPs Don Wee, Chong Kee Hiong, and Joan Pereira also asked about Singapore’s relations with our neighbours. While we look for new opportunities further afield, Singapore’s success and future remain inextricably tied to Southeast Asia.

95 With Malaysia, there is strong political will to work together on a win-win basis. In addition to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, Singapore is working on other bilateral initiatives, including renewable energy cooperation, as well as ways to make our supply chains more resilient given our deep interdependencies.

96 With Brunei, we are building upon our special relationship to jointly explore new and emerging areas like sustainable development, education, public sector capacity, as well as food safety and resilience.

97 Singapore and Indonesia have made substantive progress in existing and emerging areas, such as renewable energy, human capital development, and education.

98 We are working with Indonesia to jointly advance our green transition journey. For instance, the Energy Market Authority has granted conditional approval to five projects to import a total of 3.4 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity from Indonesia within the next five years. This would constitute our largest-ever cross-border electricity contract while catalysing Indonesia’s renewable energy and adjacent industries.

99 Given President Prabowo Subianto’s commitment to developing Indonesia’s human capital, we also plan to deepen education exchanges and human capital development cooperation.

100 Similarly, our cooperation with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos is growing.

101 We have been pioneers on the financial front with Thailand, having established a cross-border fast digital payment link-up, and a Depository Receipts Linkage between our stock exchanges.

102 Singapore and Vietnam will upgrade our ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and our businesses remain excited about Vietnam’s growth potential. To date, we have established 18 Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks and there is interest to do more.

103 We are also working with Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, and Thailand on renewable energy and carbon markets.

104 The prospects and future of our neighbourhood is bright.

105 With a population of nearly 700 million, a young and dynamic workforce, healthy GDP growth, and rapid urbanisation, ASEAN has tremendous potential to be a key node of economic growth for the world.

106 MP Rachel Ong had asked how Singapore can work with fellow ASEAN Member States to enhance economic integration in the region.

107 We are reducing the barriers to trade and investment both within ASEAN and with our external partners. We will upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), as well as substantially conclude the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) this year.

108 We are taking tangible steps to realise a sustainable and secure future by developing the ASEAN Power Grid. A more interconnected region will better enable each country to meet rising energy demands and remain resilient in the face of potential disruptions.

109 Maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia is crucial to our collective goal of building a more dynamic, integrated, and resilient ASEAN. This is why we continue to pay close attention to Myanmar.

110 It is unfortunate that there has been limited progress in Myanmar’s implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus since it was agreed to in April 2021.

111 Singapore has taken a principled position, in line with the UN General Assembly resolution which called on UN Member States to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar. Our prohibition includes dual-use items which have been assessed to have potential military application and where there is serious risk they may be used to inflict violence against unarmed civilians.

112 At the same time, it is important to note that the Singapore Government does not seek to block legitimate trade with Myanmar. We have been very careful to avoid inadvertently causing greater hardship to the Myanmar people.

113 MPs Sitoh Yih Pin and Sylvia Lim had asked how Singapore and ASEAN can facilitate progress in Myanmar.

114 ASEAN will continue to address the issue in line with the Five-Point Consensus based on the decisions made by our ASEAN Leaders.

115 Singapore will continue to support Malaysia as the current ASEAN Chair, its Special Envoy, and other external partners to facilitate peace and national reconciliation, while respecting the fundamental principle of non-interference.

116 Singapore will also continue to support ASEAN’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

117 The situation in Myanmar is complicated and any enduring political solution will have to come from within Myanmar itself.

118 The only way to achieve a sustainable and peaceful national reconciliation is through constructive dialogue among all the key stakeholders.

Building a Stronger Singapore through Diplomacy

119 Mr Chairman, to conclude, to buffer against global headwinds and uncertainty, it has become even more critical for Singapore to broaden and diversify our global network of partners and friends.

120 Fortunately, countries are eager to deepen cooperation with Singapore because of our reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner.

121 We must be brave and nimble to seize new opportunities, just as our forefathers once did.

122 The world has become a more dangerous and uncertain place, but we have good reason to be confident about Singapore’s future. Thank you, Mr Chairman.

[1] The MERCOSUR-Singapore FTA was signed by Singapore, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The Pacific Alliance-Singapore FTA was signed by Singapore, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

. . . . .