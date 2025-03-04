Mayor Andrea Horwath to Lead Hamilton’s Advocacy Against U.S. Tariffs at Great Lakes Day in Washington, D.C.

Hamilton, ON – Mayor Andrea Horwath will be in Washington, D.C. from March 4-7, 2025, to participate in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative’s annual Great Lakes Day. She will be joined by over a dozen Mayors and elected officials from Ontario and Quebec advocating for the economic and environmental health of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Basin. The event provides a crucial and timely platform for Mayors to engage directly with U.S. policymakers on issues impacting cross-border trade and regional prosperity.

As the City of Hamilton faces potentially significant economic consequences from proposed U.S. tariffs, Mayor Horwath will use this opportunity to champion Hamilton’s manufacturing sector and fight for the city’s economic stability.

“Hamilton has a long and diverse manufacturing history…we are a city that makes things! The steel industry is a significant part of our economy,” said Mayor Horwath. “These tariffs would deal a billion-dollar economic blow to our city—thousands of Hamiltonians rely on manufacturing jobs to support their families. Protecting our local businesses, workers and their families, and ensuring Hamilton remains a strong economic force is job #1 right now.”

Since the announcement of the tariff threats, Mayor Horwath has taken decisive action to support Hamilton’s manufacturing sector, including:

Introducing a Buy Local, Buy Canadian Procurement Policy motion. Staff have already put forward initial recommendations for potential changes to our procurement policy, with more expected in the coming months.

motion. Staff have already put forward initial recommendations for potential changes to our procurement policy, with more expected in the coming months. Engaging directly with major steel and manufacturing executives to assess the impacts of tariffs on local industry.

Convening the Mayor’s Roundtable on Trade and Tariffs , bringing together 14 of Hamilton’s largest manufacturers, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, the Hamilton International Airport, City leadership, local economic development officials, and all three Hamilton-area Chambers of Commerce (Hamilton, Stoney Creek, and Flamborough) to assess impacts and discuss strategies to protect local jobs and industries.

, bringing together 14 of Hamilton’s largest manufacturers, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, the Hamilton International Airport, City leadership, local economic development officials, and all three Hamilton-area Chambers of Commerce (Hamilton, Stoney Creek, and Flamborough) to assess impacts and discuss strategies to protect local jobs and industries. Working with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus (OBCM)’s newly struck tariff sub-committee to ensure Hamilton’s concerns are at the forefront of all organizing and advocacy efforts.

Mayor Horwath’s trip to Washington, D.C. is a critical next step in this advocacy effort. During her visit, she will meet with members of U.S. Congress, ambassadors, and representatives from key U.S. trade organizations and government agencies. Her message will be clear: tariffs will be damaging not only to Hamilton but also to U.S. cities, U.S.-Canada trade relations, supply chains, and overall North American economic stability.

“While we focus on what we can do, as a municipality, to face this challenge - advocating for Hamiltonians remains a top priority,” added Mayor Horwath. “I’m bringing the voices of Hamilton’s businesses and workers directly to U.S. policymakers. This is about fighting for our city, our economy, and our future.”

Key Facts: